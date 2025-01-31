Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems

By


Image of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra displayed
It appears some customers who pre-ordered the new Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and have Xfinity Mobile or Metro by T-Mobile as their carriers are experiencing activation delays. These users, eager to use their latest device, are finding themselves unable to use their new phones despite having them in their possession. This situation raises questions about the carriers' ability to keep pace with Samsung's rapid product delivery.

Xfinity Mobile customers have taken to online forums like Reddit to express their frustration as they report that their S25 Ultra devices are blocked from activation. Xfinity has reportedly informed some users that their systems won't be fully updated to support the new phone until February 5th, leaving customers who pre-ordered wondering why they can't use their devices immediately. One Reddit user mentioned being given a February 7th activation date, further adding to the confusion.

Screenshot of Reddit post on S25 activation issues on Xfinity Mobile
A Galaxy S25 Ultra user reports that they cannot activate their brand-new device with Xfinity Mobile. | Image credit — r/Tendie_Noms


The activation problems aren't limited to Xfinity. Metro by T-Mobile customers are also reporting similar difficulties. Some Metro users have been told that their current plans are incompatible with the S25 Ultra, with the carrier suggesting a plan change. However, some customers are hesitant to switch plans just to activate their new phone, especially when they suspect the real issue lies with Metro's network not being fully updated for the device. One Metro customer even shared a workaround, suggesting that using desktop mode in a mobile browser during the activation process might bypass the issue. This workaround involved activating the device through another phone's browser, which is not an ideal solution.

The root of the problem seems to be related to eSIMs, the digital SIM cards that many new devices use. It appears that both Xfinity and Metro may not have fully updated their systems to properly support eSIM activation for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This is occurring even as the official public release date for the phone approaches, which is February 7th. The lack of clear communication from both carriers about the activation issues has only increased customer frustration. Neither Xfinity nor Metro have officially addressed the widespread reports of activation delays.

When consumers pre-order a product, particularly a highly anticipated one like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, they expect a smooth experience from purchase to activation. These delays, exacerbated by the lack of clear communication from the carriers, could make customers think twice about pre-ordering future devices, regardless of whether they order from the manufacturer or the carrier. Hopefully, this issue is addressed as soon as possible, otherwise it appears that the affected users will be stuck with a WiFi-only phone for a few days.

Johanna Romero Senior News Writer


