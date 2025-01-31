Xfinity, Metro customers face Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra activation problems

T-Mobile

The activation problems aren't limited to Xfinity. Metro bycustomers are also reporting similar difficulties. Some Metro users have been told that their current plans are incompatible with the S25 Ultra, with the carrier suggesting a plan change. However, some customers are hesitant to switch plans just to activate their new phone, especially when they suspect the real issue lies with Metro's network not being fully updated for the device. One Metro customer even shared a workaround, suggesting that using desktop mode in a mobile browser during the activation process might bypass the issue. This workaround involved activating the device through another phone's browser, which is not an ideal solution.The root of the problem seems to be related to eSIMs, the digital SIM cards that many new devices use. It appears that both Xfinity and Metro may not have fully updated their systems to properly support eSIM activation for the. This is occurring even as the official public release date for the phone approaches, which is February 7th. The lack of clear communication from both carriers about the activation issues has only increased customer frustration. Neither Xfinity nor Metro have officially addressed the widespread reports of activation delays.When consumers pre-order a product, particularly a highly anticipated one like the, they expect a smooth experience from purchase to activation. These delays, exacerbated by the lack of clear communication from the carriers, could make customers think twice about pre-ordering future devices, regardless of whether they order from the manufacturer or the carrier. Hopefully, this issue is addressed as soon as possible, otherwise it appears that the affected users will be stuck with a WiFi-only phone for a few days.