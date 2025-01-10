Get the impressive OnePlus 13 here!
X to label parody accounts to combat misinformation and increase transparency

0comments
Apps
Image of smartphone displaying the X app
X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, is taking steps to improve transparency by labeling parody or satire accounts. This move is intended to help users distinguish between real accounts and those that are meant to be humorous or satirical.

The new labels will be attached to both the parody profiles and their posts. X's Safety Team announced the change in a statement late Thursday night. They explained that the labels are designed to increase transparency and ensure that users are not misled into thinking such accounts belong to the entity being parodied.

For now, accounts can voluntarily add the label to their profiles in X's settings page. However, the platform plans to make these labels mandatory for parody, commentary, and fan (PCF) accounts in the future. More details about this requirement will be released soon.


According to X, a PCF account portrays another person, group, or organization in their profile to discuss, satirize, or share information about that entity. The PCF label helps inform people on X that the account is not affiliated with the subject of the profile, preventing any confusion.

It's important to note that these accounts still need to adhere to X's rules, including its standards on authenticity. This means users cannot use fake personas or impersonate others. PCF accounts can only be used if they are intended to discuss, satirize, or share information.

In recent years, several parody accounts of famous figures have gained large followings on X, sometimes causing confusion among users. For instance, one parody account for X owner Elon Musk has more than 2.4 million followers.

This move comes at a time when there are growing concerns about false information spreading online, particularly on social media platforms. Since Elon Musk acquired the platform in 2021, he has scaled back several content moderation policies and introduced a user-driven community notes system. This system allows individual accounts to submit context or relevant links to be attached to posts with potentially false or misleading information.

This new feature could be a positive step toward making social media a more transparent and trustworthy space. By clearly labeling parody accounts, X can help users make informed decisions about the content they consume and engage with.
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

