BREAKING NEWS: X goes down once again





You might remember March 10th, a date that Musk would rather forget about. That day, X went down and Elon blamed it on "massive cyberattacks." Writing on X that day (you didn't think he would post on Weibo, did you?), Musk said, "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved." That same day, Tesla shares were down more than 14% erasing over $15 billion from Musk's wealth.









Elon might be a little lighter in the wallet today after Tesla's $4.39 loss (1.67%) in regular trading, and an additional $3.06 (1.18%) was lost in after hours trading. The combined $7.45 decline erased a more manageable but no less stunning $1.08 billion from Musk's stock account. 47% of those who filed a complaint about X on Downdetector said they experienced an issue with the X app while 44% experienced problems with the website. The remaining 9% said that they had a problem with a connection to a server.

X is reported to be down in major U.S. cities such as:





Boston

New York

Washington D.C.

Detroit

Chicago

Minneapolis

Atlanta

Tampa

Dallas

Houston

Los Angeles





This is breaking news. Please keep checking in for updates.

