BREAKING NEWS: X goes down once again

The X logo shines brightly from a building in the middle of the night.
Days after Elon Musk took X from his left hand and moved it to his right hand, the social media platform is down. On Downdetector.com there have been 362 complaints at 7:51 pm EDT compared to the 25 complaints filed at 5:21 pm EDT. But there have been some anecdotal reports from X users on Downdetector indicating that there was another problem with the platform earlier today.

You might remember March 10th, a date that Musk would rather forget about. That day, X went down and Elon blamed it on "massive cyberattacks." Writing on X that day (you didn't think he would post on Weibo, did you?), Musk said, "We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved." That same day, Tesla shares were down more than 14% erasing over $15 billion from Musk's wealth.

X goes down in major U.S. cities across the country. | Image credit-Downdetector - BREAKING NEWS: X goes down once again
X goes down in major U.S. cities across the country. | Image credit-Downdetector

Elon might be a little lighter in the wallet today after Tesla's $4.39 loss (1.67%) in regular trading, and an additional $3.06 (1.18%) was lost in after hours trading. The combined $7.45 decline erased a more manageable but no less stunning $1.08 billion from Musk's stock account. 47% of those who filed a complaint about X on Downdetector said they experienced an issue with the X app while 44% experienced problems with the website. The remaining 9% said that they had a problem with a connection to a server.

X is reported to be down in major U.S. cities such as:

  • Boston
  • New York
  • Washington D.C.
  • Detroit
  • Chicago
  • Minneapolis
  • Atlanta
  • Tampa
  • Dallas
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles

This is breaking news. Please keep checking in for updates.
