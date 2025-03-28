Save up to $230 with the Galaxy A36 5G!
Samsung unleashes budget wonders
Save up to $230 on a Galaxy A36 or A26 via trade-in and 50% off Buds FE
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

In a stunning tweet, Musk announces the sale of "X" for $45 billion

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apps
A phone is held in the air showing the "X" logo on the device's display.
In a surprising announcement made Friday afternoon in a tweet, Elon Musk said that he sold social media platform X, formerly Twitter, to his AI startup firm xAI for $45 billion in stock. The deal includes $12 billion in debt owed by X. With the transaction, xAI has a valuation of $80 billion said Musk in the tweet. That is double xAI's valuation of $40 billion used in a recent funding round that raised $6 billion for the startup that Elon launched in 2023.

You might recall that Musk purchased Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion. As soon as the deal closed in October of that year, Musk fired executives including some he was forced to rehire to keep the operation running. After getting off to a rough start over verification checkmarks and losing some key advertisers including Apple, things have settled down. Along the way, Musk changed the name of the platform to X from Twitter and added three tiers of service that start at $4 per month and run as high as $50 per month.

"xAI and X’s futures are intertwined. Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent. This combination will unlock immense potential by blending xAI’s advanced AI capability and expertise with X’s massive reach. The combined company will deliver smarter, more meaningful experiences to billions of people while staying true to our core mission of seeking truth and advancing knowledge. This will allow us to build a platform that doesn’t just reflect the world but actively accelerates human progress."-Elon Musk

Since neither X nor xAI are publicly traded, the only information about the deal is the tweet posted by Musk which is embedded in this article. Thus, there is no way of determining whether Elon benefits financially from the transaction. On March 10th, the wealthiest man in the world had a rough day starting with outages at X that Musk blamed on massive cyberattacks committed by a large, coordinated group or a country. That same day, Tesla shares declined by 14% wiping approximately $15 billion from Musk's wealth.

Recommended Stories
Today's transaction comes about six weeks after Musk offered to buy OpenAI, the AI R&D company that owns ChatGPT, for $97.4 billion. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, swiftly turned down the bid.

AI remains the hottest sector in tech and Musk has big plans for xAI. Making a deal that increases the company's valuation might be part of something big that the multi-billionaire is planning. The startup company created large language model (LLM) chatbot GrokAI that is available to X users.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile users dig up removed price lock ads in wake of recent changes to plans
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
T-Mobile starts rolling out transformative 5G update for internet customers
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
Verizon is having a pricing crisis
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
T-Mobile takes FCC to court for fining it for not upholding commitment to users
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
AT&T is making changes to your autopay discounts that may affect your monthly bill
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat
Some Verizon customers are once again offered a $40 loyalty discount, but there may be a caveat

Latest News

This popular budget phone’s hottest feature might soon cost you extra
This popular budget phone’s hottest feature might soon cost you extra
One of the YouTube channels you're subscribed to might suddenly go silent — here’s why
One of the YouTube channels you're subscribed to might suddenly go silent — here’s why
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ keep on leaking and now someone even found it on sale
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE+ keep on leaking and now someone even found it on sale
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 performance scores and GPU specs leaked
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 2 performance scores and GPU specs leaked
T-Mobile rep gives crucial advice for newcomers
T-Mobile rep gives crucial advice for newcomers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless