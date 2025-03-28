In a stunning tweet, Musk announces the sale of "X" for $45 billion

@xAI has acquired @X in an all-stock transaction. The combination values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion ($45B less $12B debt).



Since its founding two years ago, xAI has rapidly become one of the leading AI labs in the world, building models and data centers at… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2025









Since neither X nor xAI are publicly traded, the only information about the deal is the tweet posted by Musk which is embedded in this article. Thus, there is no way of determining whether Elon benefits financially from the transaction. On March 10th, the wealthiest man in the world had a rough day starting with outages at X that Musk blamed on massive cyberattacks committed by a large, coordinated group or a country. That same day, Tesla shares declined by 14% wiping approximately $15 billion from Musk's wealth



Today's transaction comes about six weeks after Musk offered to buy OpenAI, the AI R&D company that owns ChatGPT, for $97.4 billion. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, swiftly turned down the bid.





AI remains the hottest sector in tech and Musk has big plans for xAI. Making a deal that increases the company's valuation might be part of something big that the multi-billionaire is planning. The startup company created large language model (LLM) chatbot GrokAI that is available to X users.

