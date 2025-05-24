Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
X (aka Twitter) is down around the world as of Saturday morning

This looks like a very serious outage for one of the world's most popular social networks.

X app logo
If you're just waking up on this fine Saturday morning and thinking of checking up on Elon Musk's latest tweets as you drink your coffee, you might stumble onto something that's sure to ruin your weekend mood.

Yes, I'm talking about an error message many of you are likely to be all too familiar with. "Cannot retrieve posts at this time. Please try again later." Or maybe "Something went wrong. Try reloading." Spoiler alert: reloading won't do anything to fix the problem.

Sadly, your favorite social network is down... yet again, and at least for the time being, there doesn't seem to be much you can do about it. Both the X.com website and the app formerly known as Twitter are non-functional for yours truly, and over on the Downdetector platform, the outage is confirmed as widespread and pretty serious. 

You're looking at tens of thousands of user reports starting around 8:30 am Eastern Time, so it's safe to assume the issues are not limited to any specific countries or regions. The worst part is that some X users have experienced trouble tweeting and retweeting stuff, DMing their friends, and following people on the app earlier this same week, although that particular outage was small compared to this one in terms of its global reach.

While you wait for Musk's engineers to inevitably get the X app and website online, you could go on Facebook and see if you remember your login credentials or, you know, read a book or something. Just kidding, we all know TikTok is king anyway... while it's not prohibited, at least.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/242-200/Adrian-Diaconescu.jpg
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
