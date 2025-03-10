GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

X (formerly Twitter) is experiencing on and off outages today, to Meta's delight

The social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, has been experiencing a series of disruptions today, affecting a large number of users globally. Multiple instances of service interruptions have been reported, marking the third such event so far today within a single day.

The initial wave of reported problems began in the early morning hours, specifically at 2:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), corresponding to 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). While the service appeared to stabilize following this initial disruption, a subsequent surge in user reports occurred at 6:30 a.m. PDT, or 9:30 a.m. EDT. This repeated instability indicates a potential underlying issue with the platform's infrastructure, although no information has been shared by the company as of the writing of this article.

Screenshot of Downdetector showing X&amp;#039;s outages today
X has been down on and off throughout the day. | Image credit — Downderector.com

Users encountered difficulties across both the X website and its mobile application. Some individuals reported complete inaccessibility, meaning they were unable to connect to the platform at all. Others experienced significant delays in loading content, resulting in a frustratingly slow user experience. This broad range of issues suggests the problems were not limited to a specific function or region.

Screenshot of X timeline with errors due to outage
Users are receiving error messages when trying to reach X.com or the company's apps. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Meanwhile, users appear to be flocking to alternative platforms such as Meta's Threads, where Meta is seeing this as an opportunity to roast its rival.

Screenshot of Meta&amp;#039;s post on Threads poking fun at X for its outage
Meta is having a great day with X users flocking to Meta's various platforms. | Image credit — Meta on Threads

Historically, social media platforms have faced challenges in maintaining consistent uptime due to the sheer volume of users and the complexity of their systems. Incidents of this nature can stem from various causes, including server overload, software glitches, or even external factors like network outages. When these outages occur multiple times in a short period, it often raises questions about the platform's ability to handle its traffic and maintain service reliability.

We don't know yet the exact cause of these outages, however, it's at least good to know that there are alternatives out there that can be used to communicate with and keep in touch with what is happening in the world. I don't mean to be that person, but this may also be a good opportunity to disconnect for a bit and, who knows, maybe go outside and touch some grass. And yes, I do realize I say this as I type this article from my office while on my computer. Such is life.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Loading Comments...

