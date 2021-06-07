No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









This clashes with Wedbush analysts and some other tipsters who claim that we might see new MacBooks yet those could simply be outed with a press release for developers to drool over, rather than take centerstage during the keynote or any of the following WWDC21 sessions.





On the other hand, back at at WWDC 2019 was the last time Apple had new hardware announced at its famed developer expo, and that was exactly a computer, the Mac Pro, together with the Pro Display XDR monitor.













New lock screen and notification center are in store for iPads as well, while HomeKit and watchOS 8 are said to also include a refreshed interface as what's on Apple's timepieces now is getting a bit long in the tooth.





In any case, not much left to see who has gotten it right about the new stuff Apple is just about to announce when WWDC21 kicks off in a few hours

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!

