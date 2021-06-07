No new devices at WWDC21 but rather 'new UI' for the iPad and Apple Watch are tipped
Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference keynote time is fast approaching, but if you have been hoping for any hardware updates, you might be sorely disappointed according to typically reliable Apple leakster L0vetodream.
This clashes with Wedbush analysts and some other tipsters who claim that we might see new MacBooks yet those could simply be outed with a press release for developers to drool over, rather than take centerstage during the keynote or any of the following WWDC21 sessions.
On the other hand, back at at WWDC 2019 was the last time Apple had new hardware announced at its famed developer expo, and that was exactly a computer, the Mac Pro, together with the Pro Display XDR monitor.
What will be there to see at the WWDC21 event then? Well, a "new UI," tips L0vetodream, which jibes with Bloomberg's report over the weekend that Apple will make it much easier to multitask with apps on the iPad come iPadOS 15.
New lock screen and notification center are in store for iPads as well, while HomeKit and watchOS 8 are said to also include a refreshed interface as what's on Apple's timepieces now is getting a bit long in the tooth.
In any case, not much left to see who has gotten it right about the new stuff Apple is just about to announce when WWDC21 kicks off in a few hours.
