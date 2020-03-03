The Woz says he and his wife could have been the first in the U.S. infected with COVID-19

With the coronavirus continuing its relentless march on mankind, a tweet from Steve Wozniak indicates that the co-founder of Apple feels that he and his wife might have been the first in the U.S. with the disease. The tweet was disseminated on Monday and reveals that Wozniak's wife Judy had been suffering from a bad cough since January 4th. The couple was getting checked out at the West Coast Sports Institute in Santa Clara, California.





In another tweet sent just hours ago, Wozniak criticizes the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for not testing him and his wife after they arrived back in the U.S. from Hong Kong at the beginning of the year. Responding to a tweet from someone else who is symptomatic but couldn't get tested by the CDC, Wozniak wrote, "I had all the right symptoms and had been in Hong Kong at the right time (returned home Jan. 4) but could never get a test."









The impact of the coronavirus on the company that Wozniak started with Steve Jobs is ongoing despite talk from CEO Tim Cook that things are improving in China. It is true that assembly lines are starting to hum again at Foxconn's facilities that churn out the majority of iPhone units. And 29 out of the 42 Apple Stores in China have reopened, although the doors are opened for eight hours a day instead of the usual 12 hours. Still, there is a legitimate question about whether Apple will be able to meet the expected heavy demand for its entry-level iPhone 9 expected to be introduced at the end of this month. Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the most accurate Apple analysts around, says that iPhone production won't start ramping up until the second quarter. That time period starts next month.





The coronavirus forced Apple to estimate its revenue for the current quarter using a wider than normal range. At the end of January when it announced its fiscal fourth-quarter results, the company said it expects revenue between $63 billion to $67 billion for the three month period ending this month. Apple has since said that its fiscal second-quarter revenue will fall below the $63 billion low-end previously forecast



