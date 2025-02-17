The world's thinnest foldable might get a successor sooner than expected
Honor Magic V3. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Back in July of last year, Chinese smartphone brand Honor introduced the Magic V3, which remains the thinnest foldable phone to date. Now, it seems the company is gearing up to unveil the next generation even sooner than expected.
Reportedly, the Honor Magic V4 is expected to debut in China by late May or early June. If past releases are anything to go by, we might not have to wait too long for its international rollout.
The Magic V4 might debut sooner than expected. | Screenshot by PhoneArena
Last year, the Magic V3 made its debut in China on July 12 before heading to the global stage at IFA 2024 in Berlin that September. This year's IFA event is once again set for September, but whether Honor will use it as the launch platform or push for an even earlier global release remains to be seen.
Why? Well, Oppo (another smartphone maker from China) is gearing up to reveal its next-gen Find N5 in just a few days, claiming it will be the world's thinnest foldable – knocking Honor off the throne.
Unlike Honor, Oppo plans to launch its foldable globally at the same time as its Chinese release. With that in mind, it wouldn't be surprising if Honor decides to speed things up and bring the Magic V4 to international markets sooner than expected, too.
The Magic V3, which measures an ultra-slim 9.2 mm when folded and an impressive 4.3 mm when unfolded, currently holds the title for the thinnest book-style foldable phone. However, Oppo's upcoming Find N5 is set to take that crown with an even slimmer 8.93 mm folded profile.
Given Honor's strong emphasis on ultra-thin foldables, the Magic V4 might take things even further – possibly incorporating new materials and an improved hinge design to reclaim its title from Oppo.
Details on Honor's next foldable are still scarce, but it's expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. Rumors also suggest a significant battery upgrade, possibly reaching 6,000 mAh – quite a jump from the Magic V3's 5,150 mAh capacity.
Overall, if Honor pushes up the launch, the Magic V4 might not only reclaim the title of the thinnest foldable sooner but also beat the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 to market. With Samsung's foldable expected in July, Honor could gain an edge by getting its device into users' hands first.
