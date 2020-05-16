T-Mobile iOS Apple

T-Mobile is giving away 10 Apple iPhone SE (2020) handsets; here's how you can enter the sweepstakes

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
May 16, 2020, 2:20 AM
T-Mobile is giving away 10 Apple iPhone SE (2020) handsets; here's how you can enter the sweepstakes
How would you like to win the Apple iPhone SE (2020)? T-Mobile is giving away the 256GB model in white to the 10 Grand Prize winners of its latest T-Mobile Tuesdays sweepstakes. To enter, you must be a legal resident of one of the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. And you need to be at least 13 years of age.

Starting at 5 am EDT on Tuesday, May 19th, T-Mobile subscribers can enter the sweepstakes through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. Or, they can enter by heading to www.T-MobileTuesdays.com or through Twitter. To enter via the latter, T-Mobile subscribers must follow @TMobile on Twitter and respond to the sponsor's Tweet or write an original tweet of 280 characters or less. Use the hashtags #TMobileTuesdays and #contest. No entries through any of the above methods are allowed after 4:59 am EDT on Wednesday, May 20th.

Non-subscribers also have a shot at winning the iPhone SE (2020). During the aforementioned time period, they need to direct their browser to amoe.t-mobiletuesdays.com where they will receive one entry.

The iPhone SE (2020) resembles the iPhone 8; that means it sports a 4.7-inch LCD display with a 750 x 1334 resolution. There is no Face ID, no notch, and no TrueDepth camera; instead, the phone is equipped with Touch ID,. big honkin' bezels, and no gesture navigation. The 1821mAh battery is puny and just might remind you why iPhone users used to be called wall huggers.

On the other hand, the A11 Bionic chipset is replaced with the A13 Bionic chipset used on the iPhone 11 family. The older chip was stuffed with 4.3 billion transistors while there are 8.5 billion transistors inside the newer SoC. The more transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient it is. Apple also hiked the memory by 50% from 2GB on the iPhone 8 to 3GB on the iPhone SE (2020), and thanks to a new Image Signal Processor, the 12MP camera on back is the best single-camera setup ever found on a smartphone according to Apple.


T-Mobile, as we've already pointed out, is giving away 10 of these phones which retail for $549 each. The carrier isn't giving the winners a check to cover the tax due on the prize as it normally does so when it comes to the taxman, the winners are on their own. Thus, the overall value of the sweepstakes' grand prize is $5,490.

T-Mobile is also giving away its usual weekly collection of freebies and discounts that T-Mobile subscribers can claim from the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. This coming Tuesday, the list includes:

  • Free Classic or Spicy Chicken Sandwich from Popeyes with a $10 minimum order.
  • Three free months of Tidal Premium.
  • 30% off an online order from Converse plus free shipping.
  • Free one-month fitness app subscription from openfit.
  • 10 cents a gallon discount on Shell gasoline.
If you are a T-Mobile subscriber but don't have the T-Mobile Tuesdays app, it can be installed from the App Store or downloaded from the Google Play Store. The rewards program was announced by T-Mobile back in June 2016 and the program has given away hundreds of millions of freebies to the carrier's subscribers. And most weeks there is a sweepstakes offering a big prize. If you're a Sprint customer, it should be just a matter of time until you're eligible to join the T-Mobile Tuesdays program. The completion of the merger was announced on April 1st and these things take time. However, T-Mobile has already announced that Sprint customers coming over in the merger will become T-Mobile Tuesdays members.

Related phones

iPhone SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review

User Rating:

9.0
 Based on 3 Reviews
$520 Apple iPhone SE (2020) on
  • Display 4.7 inches
    1334 x 750 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 1821 mAh
  • OS iOS 13.x

