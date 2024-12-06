Win one of 12 razr foldable clamshell phones being given away by Motorola

Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The front and the back of an unfolded Razr+ (2024) is seen in Spring Green.
Starting today and running through December 18th at 5 pm ET, you can enter Motorola's 12 Days of Icons Givaway. To enter, you must be at least 18 years of age and live in the United States. You can enter one time per day and instructions are posted daily on Instagram, X, or TikTok. Each day during the sweepstakes period, one winner will be selected and notified via email at approximately 6 pm ET the day the winning entry is selected.

Motorola&amp;#039;s sweepstakes starts today running until December 18th.
Win one of 12 razr handsets being given away by Motorola. | Image credit-Motorola

The prizes vary each day and there is only one winner for each prize. The list includes:

  • Day 1: Beach Sand razr valued at $699.99 plus a Fernando Tatis Jr. signed jersey (valued at $150).
  • Day 2: Koala Grey razr (valued at $699.99) plus a Tommy Paul (valued at $150).
  • Day 3: Hot Pink razr+ ($valued at $999.99) plus Benny the Bull prize bundle (valued at $150).
  • Day 4: Spritz Orange razr (valued at $699.99) plus University of Texas signed letterman jacket from Reagan Rutherford and Keonieli Akana (valued at $150).
  • Day 5: Midnight Blue razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus signed baseball from Yankees catcher Austin Wells (valued at $100).
  • Day 6: Peach Fuzz razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus moto buds (valued at $129.99).
  • Day 7: Midnight Blue razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus signed baseball from Dansby Swanson (valued at $100).
  • Day 8: Spring Green razr+  (valued at $999.99) plus signed jersey from Taylor...Fritz (valued at $150).
  • Day 9: Hot Pink razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus signed letterman jacket from Billy Bowman and Jayda Coleman (valued at $150).
  • Day 10: Spring Green razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus Spring Green crossbody case (valued at $49.99).
  • Day 11: Mocha Mousse razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus 5 Favorite beauty products from Kate Marko (valued at $240).
  • Day 12: Hot Pink razr+ (valued at $999.99) plus signed /infinite Icon CD signed by Paris Hilton (valued at $100).

The total Approximate Retail Value (ARV) of all prizes comes to $12,719.86. Motorola is giving away three razr (2024) units and nine razr+ (2024) units so all winners will receive one of the new razr foldable clamshell phones. Submitting an entry is as easy as 1-2-3.

  1. To enter, go to Instagram and follow @motorolaus
  2. Fill out Google Form in Bio
  3. Comment on your favorite holiday tradition, memory, or gift.

Make sure you get your entry in before 5 pm ET on the day after the Instagram post was first put up on Instagram. You can also enter on X or TikTok. Enter today for a shot at winning the razr (2024) and the signed Fernando Tatis Jr. jersey. Good luck!
Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

