This iOS 17 issue can slow down iPhone and could lead Apple to release iOS 17.0.4
Sure, Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 to correct a problem that caused certain apps, like Instagram, to heat up a user's iPhone. But now that you won't burn your hands picking up your phone anymore, another new issue has popped up. Per 9to5Mac, Apple iPhone models running iOS 17, especially iPhone 15 series models, are having issues with Wi-Fi. In some situations, content is not loading over Wi-Fi and in other scenarios, everything is running at a slow speed.
Some users report that the issues go away after a few minutes while others have taken to disabling the Wi-Fi on their iPhones and then enabling it all over again to get the feature to work. This seems to be an issue that is limited to the iPhone and is not a problem seen on other smartphones running on the same carrier in a certain region.
One member of the Apple Community forums wrote that he has been having the same issue with the Wi-Fi using the iPhone 15 Pro Max in his house. He writes that the Wi-Fi disconnects every 45 seconds. Then the key statement is made. "No issues with the Wi-Fi on any other device in my house."
Wi-Fi is not working as it should be on iPhone units running iOS 17, including iPhone 15 series models
This member, who goes by the user name Toronto4112, adds, "And the funny thing is the iPhone continues to say it's connected until you go to settings where it occasionally updates to say 'No Internet Connection.' Perhaps it's an issue with IOS 17? I'm hoping it's not a hardware issue." So is everyone else. Apple, for its part, has yet to acknowledge that there is an issue although the company has been pretty busy rolling out iOS 17.0.3 to prevent the iPhone from doing its best Galaxy Note 7 imitation.
In addition, as we told you earlier in the week, iPhone 15 series users are complaining that the sounds coming from their handsets sound weird at high volume. So there could be a battle to see which issue can be fixed by Apple first and become the star of iOS 17.0.4. Or perhaps both problems can be solved with one software update.
