This iOS 17 issue can slow down iPhone and could lead Apple to release iOS 17.0.4

Sure, Apple has released iOS 17.0.3 to correct a problem that caused certain apps, like Instagram, to heat up a user's iPhone. But now that you won't burn your hands picking up your phone anymore, another new issue has popped up. Per 9to5Mac , Apple iPhone models running iOS 17 , especially iPhone 15 series models, are having issues with Wi-Fi. In some situations, content is not loading over Wi-Fi and in other scenarios, everything is running at a slow speed.





Some users report that the issues go away after a few minutes while others have taken to disabling the Wi-Fi on their iPhones and then enabling it all over again to get the feature to work. This seems to be an issue that is limited to the iPhone and is not a problem seen on other smartphones running on the same carrier in a certain region.













This member, who goes by the user name Toronto4112, adds, "And the funny thing is the iPhone continues to say it's connected until you go to settings where it occasionally updates to say 'No Internet Connection.' Perhaps it's an issue with IOS 17 ? I'm hoping it's not a hardware issue." So is everyone else. Apple, for its part, has yet to acknowledge that there is an issue although the company has been pretty busy rolling out iOS 17 .0.3 to prevent the iPhone from doing its best Galaxy Note 7 imitation.