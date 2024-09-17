Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!

Why the iPhone 16 isn't hip anymore and you should probably skip it

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Editorials
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Why the iPhone 16 isn't hip anymore and you should probably skip it
There was a time when the Apple logo truly meant something. Like it or not, it was a symbol—a status symbol, perhaps, or simply a way to show that you were part of a new generation, unafraid to embrace change and push boundaries.

Then, something shifted. I'm not a huge fan of Steve Jobs and his methods, but I'd be the last to deny his contributions to the modern smartphone. Was Jobs' untimely death the primary reason Apple began losing momentum? It's hard to say, but in my mind, the iPhone 12 series marked the beginning of the end for Apple.

I still remember the original iPhone X launch. Even though the model had its quirks, it was widely seen as innovative and a bold step forward. But then the iPhone 12 arrived, and for five long years, we got... nothing new.

I honestly think that the iPhone is not hip in 2024, especially after the bland and tasteless iPhone 16 announcement, and Apple is in dire need of something fresh to prevent the downfall. Here are the main reasons.

The iPhone 16 still doesn't fold


https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Mobile Tech Journalist and Reviewer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Apple removes another item from the iPhone box this year
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Change to T-Mobile Tuesdays makes it harder for some subscribers to get their "free stuff"
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
Lawyers for T-Mobile customers agree to a lower fee of $46 million so you can have your 25 bucks ASAP
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Apple Vision Pro launched with a first-of-its-kind security flaw straight out of science fiction
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
The Galaxy S25 Ultra arrives in 2025 with 2024 specs: isn't it time to get rid of this trademark feature?
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)
Bad news for the average Apple user - iPhone 16 Pro is a next-level upgrade (for pro creators)

Latest News

Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
Peak Apple stubbornness: iPhone 16 almost has Touch ID but Cupertino refuses to make it happen
The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
The Moto G 5G (2023) remains the budget phone to go for at its current discount
The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
The Pixel 7 Pro gets even heftier 56% discount on Amazon — act fast and save now
The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity
The Galaxy S25 Plus may come without a surplus battery capacity
With iOS 18, you'll now know if your iPhone battery charger is too slow
With iOS 18, you'll now know if your iPhone battery charger is too slow
PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
PUBG Mobile announces Indian Motorcycle collaboration, adds two bikes to the game
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless