Why the iPhone 16 isn't hip anymore and you should probably skip it
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
There was a time when the Apple logo truly meant something. Like it or not, it was a symbol—a status symbol, perhaps, or simply a way to show that you were part of a new generation, unafraid to embrace change and push boundaries.
Then, something shifted. I'm not a huge fan of Steve Jobs and his methods, but I'd be the last to deny his contributions to the modern smartphone. Was Jobs' untimely death the primary reason Apple began losing momentum? It's hard to say, but in my mind, the iPhone 12 series marked the beginning of the end for Apple.
I still remember the original iPhone X launch. Even though the model had its quirks, it was widely seen as innovative and a bold step forward. But then the iPhone 12 arrived, and for five long years, we got... nothing new.
I honestly think that the iPhone is not hip in 2024, especially after the bland and tasteless iPhone 16 announcement, and Apple is in dire need of something fresh to prevent the downfall. Here are the main reasons.
Then, something shifted. I'm not a huge fan of Steve Jobs and his methods, but I'd be the last to deny his contributions to the modern smartphone. Was Jobs' untimely death the primary reason Apple began losing momentum? It's hard to say, but in my mind, the iPhone 12 series marked the beginning of the end for Apple.
I still remember the original iPhone X launch. Even though the model had its quirks, it was widely seen as innovative and a bold step forward. But then the iPhone 12 arrived, and for five long years, we got... nothing new.
I honestly think that the iPhone is not hip in 2024, especially after the bland and tasteless iPhone 16 announcement, and Apple is in dire need of something fresh to prevent the downfall. Here are the main reasons.
The iPhone 16 still doesn't fold
Subscribe to PhoneArena to continue reading
Get Unlimited Access
Starting from
$4.99 /month
Enjoy the full PhoneArena experience with а monthly subscription. Choose the best plan for you and unlock exclusive content, exciting new features and ad-free browsing.View Plans
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: