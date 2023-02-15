Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Here's one of the reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S23 has better battery life

Samsung Display
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Here's on of the reasons why the Samsung Galaxy S23 series has better battery life
Samsung delivered a genuinely improved phone this year with the Galaxy S23 series, which came with upgrades in most of the major categories making it one of the best Android phones in 2023. One of the few things that we did not see any meaningful step forward, though, was the display.

Are you looking to buy yourself a new Galaxy S23? Click below and be one step closer!

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra at up to $1180 off with extra credit!

With the extra credit from the exclusive offer here on top of the $100 Samsung preorder bonus and a free storage bump, the 512GB S23 Ultra can be yours for as little as $200 with a trade-in! Plus, you get exclusive Red, Blue, and other colors only at Samsung!
$1180 off (86%) Trade-in Gift
$199 99
$1379 99
Pre-order at Samsung

With our Galaxy S23 Plus preorder discount the 512GB tier is priced at $0 and up!

Samsung offers a free Galaxy S23+ 256-to-512GB storage upgrade and the exclusive offer below stacks additional credit on top of the instant $150 preorder credit to arrive at up to $1120 savings with a trade-in!
$1120 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$1119 99
Pre-order at Samsung

Grab the Galaxy S23 for the low price of free with additional preorder bonus and free storage bump!

Go with Verizon or AT&T right off the bat and you can pay nothing for a vanilla S23 with 256GB storage (with an eligible trade-in). Or pick an unlocked model and cough up $99.99 after trade-in credits. On top of everything, pre-orders get up to $150 instant credit towards Samsung Care+ or accessories.
$860 off (100%) Trade-in Gift
$0
$859 99
Pre-order at Samsung


Now, of course, the Galaxy S22 already came with awesome screens, especially the Ultra model, so it is not that easy to make them even better when the bar is set so high. Nevertheless, it turns out that the S23 series does come with a newer display than that of its predecessor, as pointed out by Samsung Display. (via SamMobile)

Despite being the same resolution, and having the same maximum brightness, and HDR support, the Galaxy S23's screen is significantly superior when it comes to power efficiency. This improvement is thanks to faster electrons in the organic layer of the OLED panel. The result is 13-16% less power-hungry while it still achieves the same level of brightness as before.

There might be other changes that are contributing to this improvement. For example, Dylan Raga from XDA Developers — an expert in display tech — some of that newfound power efficiency might also be contributed to larger green subpixels and new red ones. Raga states that in total, it takes 0.6W less power for the S23's screen to reach 1,150 nits of brightness when compared to Apple's iPhone 14 Pro.

Additionally, this new display the S23 lineup comes with also has a feature called Vision Booster, which helps with more accurate color representation when there is a ton of light. The phone has passed Eye Care certification as well.

It seems that this new display tech plays quite the role when it comes to that vastly improved battery life on the S23 lineup.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Apple says iPhone bug may have been actively exploited - here's what to do
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
Get an eligible bundle from Virgin Media O2 and receive a Fitbit Versa 4 or a £100 bill credit
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
You might want to wait before updating iOS if you rely on Google Photos
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
More than 83,000 T-Mobile customers had zero service thanks to major outage
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
Apple releases software updates for three mobile devices
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure
New patent shows Fitbit may be developing tools to measure your blood pressure

Popular stories

Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
Sorry, Ultra-expensive Galaxy S23! OnePlus 11 proves Android has a new flagship-killer called Pixel 7
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
The Galaxy S23 Ultra: The best Android smartphone... that I can't use
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro set to be the first phones with this Android 14 feature
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung under fire as Galaxy Z Fold 3 screens crack for no reason at all after warranty expires
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
Samsung has a genius new Galaxy S23 case system to use your extra preorder credit on
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless