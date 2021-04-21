Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Apple Tablets Display Technology explained

Why are there black bars when I'm watching movies on iPad? Explained

Radoslav Minkov
By Radoslav Minkov
Apr 21, 2021, 7:44 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Why are there black bars when I'm watching movies on iPad? Explained
Whether you're using the newly-announced M1 iPad Pro or any other models like the iPad Air 4 or the budget iPad, they all have one thing in common – a 4:3 display aspect ratio.

Once you start watching movies on your Apple tablet you'll immediately notice the downside of said aspect ratio – it's not that great for watching modern movies or YouTube videos. Those don't perfectly fit to the screen and thus have black borders above and below the picture.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch (2021) - pre-orders open April 30

$799
Buy at Apple

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) - pre-orders open April 30

$999
Buy at Apple


Why don't movies fill the screen of my iPad?


As mentioned, Apple has chosen the 4:3 aspect ratio for the iPad, which is great for productivity and web browsing, but less than ideal for watching movies. With a screen aspect ratio of 4:3 (width to height), we get more vertical screen real estate than on a widescreen display.

Thanks to that, when you're scrolling through websites, for example, you get to see more of them than you would on a vertically-narrow widescreen display.

So to sum up, the display aspect ratio iPads have is great for productivity and web browsing, but that comes at the cost of most movies having black bars, as they've been filmed with wider screens in mind. By default such widescreen movies and videos are played on the iPad's screen without cropping, with the empty space around the video frame getting filled with solid black color. And so, we get the black borders.

Why can't I pinch-to-zoom videos on iPad?




It may be frustrating to some that YouTube on Android does offer pinch-to-zoom on certain phones or tablets, but there's no such option for the iPad. The reason for this is likely to avoid ruining the user's video viewing experience.

See below an example of how pinch-to-zoom could negatively impact your iPad experience, as it would crop the frame of the video you're watching, thus you won't see it in its entirety.



You can still pinch-to-zoom movies on Netflix and many other streaming services however, but that too causes inevitable cropping and usually does more harm than good.

What can I watch on my iPad without dealing with black borders?


If you're a fan of early 2000's movies, sitcoms and shows, or older ones, you'll be happy to know that most of them were filmed in a 3:2 aspect ratio. Thus they usually fit to any iPad's screen and fill it, meaning no black borders.

For example, I love watching Malcolm in The Middle and Married with Children on my iPad. Those shows fill the iPad's display nearly perfectly. And even if you choose to pinch-to-zoom, the frame cropping will be minimal, so it won't impact on your watching experience.

Which tablets are better for watching movies than the iPad?


If you want a tablet specifically for watching movies, you might be happier with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, which have 16:9 and 16:10 widescreen display aspect ratios respectively.

16:9 is the most common aspect ratio used in movies nowadays, so tablets like these will definitely give you a better movie watching experience, with little or no black borders.

Related phones

iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021)
Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2021) View Full specs
$999 Special Apple $1099 Special Apple
  • Display 12.9 inches 2732 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple M1 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS
iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

9.0
Deal Special Amazon $600 Special Target $600 Special Sam'sClub
View more offers
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x
iPad (2020)
Apple iPad (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.0
Deal Special Amazon $299 Special Walmart $374 Special Newegg
View more offers
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
iPads 2021 buying guide: choose the best iPad for you
Popular stories
Mini-LED iPad Pro is official: 5G, powerful M1 chip, familiar design, Thunderbolt port
Popular stories
Apple AirTags are official: Find your stuff the Apple way, starting at $29
Popular stories
One company's shocking growth threatens Apple and Samsung dominance in phone market

Popular stories

Popular stories
Xfinity Mobile trumps Verizon, AT&T, and yes, even T-Mobile with its new unlimited 5G deal
Popular stories
Android and iOS users need to change their password for this app immediately!
Popular stories
Motorola's newest mid-range troopers come with 120Hz screens, huge batteries, and crazy low prices
Popular stories
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Mini design leaks: bigger camera bump with larger sensors
Popular stories
Don't click on that WhatsApp update pink theme installation link!
Popular stories
Former Apple executive "rips" the App Store

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless