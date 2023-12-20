The (probably) cheapest phone to pack the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 sold 600,000 units in its first five minutes
Deals are great. The sight of your favorite premium wish phone going down in price releases a massive dopamine attack. There’s this one distress, though: more often than not, you have to wait (and wait) for that perfect offer to pop.
Sometimes, there’s no point in waiting for a deal, as the price is already ludicrously low – like the price of the devices in the Redmi K70 line.
Unveiled at the end of November 2023 in China, the Redmi K70 series went on sale at the very beginning of December. Redmi says that sales had exceeded 600,000 units within the first five minutes of its release. That’s impressive, but it’s a moment of joyful bliss for the company itself: that’s more than double the sales volume of its predecessor, the K60 series. The Redmi K70 series is the quickest to surpass one million units in sales.
Chinese flagships bring some pretty interesting stuff to the table – we’ve listed the most anticipated phones from the Far East in our ultimate guide for the best Chinese smartphones coming in 2024 in one place for your convenience.
The Redmi K70 line has its place among these, and could it not? There are three models in the line: the Redmi K70e, the Redmi K70, and the Redmi K70 Pro. The Dimensity 8300-Ultra, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 power these devices, respectively. The series comes with other exciting features, such as up to a 2K resolution OLED display, a 5,500mAh battery, and up to 120W fast charging. In addition, the K70e, K70, and K70 Pro are the first Redmi phones to come preloaded with the latest HyperOS-based Android 14.
Redmi’s K line phones go global under a different name, so probably the K70 Pro will be rebranded as the Poco F6 Pro 5G globally.
Redmi reports what some might call a groundbreaking achievement for the K70 series (via Gizmochina). The Chinese phone maker released some information stating that the Redmi K70 series’ sales surpassed 1 million units within the first 14 days of its launch.
It’s remarkable what happened in the first five minutes
But what’s so special about it?
The Redmi K70 Pro (at the price of approximately $500) boasts impressive specs. The 6.67-inch OLED screen (1440p resolution) can output up to 4,000 nits of brightness, offers a 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, and can output 12-bit (68.7 billion in total) colors.
