WhatsApp status updates tray might get a makeover

In the attached screenshot, you can see a sneak peek of an upcoming update that lets users try out a redesigned interface for the status updates tray. The tray remains at the top of the updates tab, ensuring it's easily accessible as soon as users open this tab.What's new? Well, the revamped interface allows users to preview the first shared status update through its thumbnail. This means you won't have to open each update individually. The new interface for the status updates tray is currently in development and should be rolled out in a future update of the app.The upcoming interface for the status updates tray could be a welcomed change to the user experience. Previously, many users were frustrated with the new horizontal layout for status updates, which replaced the convenient thumbnail preview of shared updates with the profile picture. This change made browsing less intuitive and efficient, as users had to open each update individually to view its content.On a different note, WhatsApp is still experimenting with a feature that allows using usernames instead of phone numbers . The app is also exploring cross-platform functionality , potentially enabling users to send messages to other apps like iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, Signal, and more.