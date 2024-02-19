Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

WhatsApp status updates tray might get a makeover

Apps
1
WhatsApp status updates tray might get a makeover
WhatsApp's status section, usually used to share quick updates with friends and close contacts, was recently rumored to be integrating with Instagram. And now, it seems like there's another update on the horizon.

According to WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned messaging app is gearing up to enhance the interface for the updates tab. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.23 update, found on the Google Play Store, it's revealed that WhatsApp is in the works for a new interface for the status updates tray.



In the attached screenshot, you can see a sneak peek of an upcoming update that lets users try out a redesigned interface for the status updates tray. The tray remains at the top of the updates tab, ensuring it's easily accessible as soon as users open this tab.

What's new? Well, the revamped interface allows users to preview the first shared status update through its thumbnail. This means you won't have to open each update individually. The new interface for the status updates tray is currently in development and should be rolled out in a future update of the app.

The upcoming interface for the status updates tray could be a welcomed change to the user experience. Previously, many users were frustrated with the new horizontal layout for status updates, which replaced the convenient thumbnail preview of shared updates with the profile picture. This change made browsing less intuitive and efficient, as users had to open each update individually to view its content.

On a different note, WhatsApp is still experimenting with a feature that allows using usernames instead of phone numbers. The app is also exploring cross-platform functionality, potentially enabling users to send messages to other apps like iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, Signal, and more.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers
Lawsuit explains how T-Mobile is exposing customer data to hackers

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless