WhatsApp status updates tray might get a makeover
WhatsApp's status section, usually used to share quick updates with friends and close contacts, was recently rumored to be integrating with Instagram. And now, it seems like there's another update on the horizon.
According to WABetaInfo, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned messaging app is gearing up to enhance the interface for the updates tab. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.23 update, found on the Google Play Store, it's revealed that WhatsApp is in the works for a new interface for the status updates tray.
In the attached screenshot, you can see a sneak peek of an upcoming update that lets users try out a redesigned interface for the status updates tray. The tray remains at the top of the updates tab, ensuring it's easily accessible as soon as users open this tab.
What's new? Well, the revamped interface allows users to preview the first shared status update through its thumbnail. This means you won't have to open each update individually. The new interface for the status updates tray is currently in development and should be rolled out in a future update of the app.
On a different note, WhatsApp is still experimenting with a feature that allows using usernames instead of phone numbers. The app is also exploring cross-platform functionality, potentially enabling users to send messages to other apps like iMessage, Telegram, Google Messages, Signal, and more.
Image Credit–WABetaInfo
The upcoming interface for the status updates tray could be a welcomed change to the user experience. Previously, many users were frustrated with the new horizontal layout for status updates, which replaced the convenient thumbnail preview of shared updates with the profile picture. This change made browsing less intuitive and efficient, as users had to open each update individually to view its content.
