Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

WhatsApp adds new secret code feature to help protect chats

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp adds new secret code feature to help protect chats
WhatsApp has just announced a small, yet important update that further improves the app’s privacy and security aspects. Secret code is a new feature that allows users to secure locked chats and add an extra layer of security.

Thanks to the new feature, WhatsApp users can now set a unique password different from what they use to unlock their phones to protect locked chats. In addition, the new feature introduces the ability to hide the Locked Chats folder from the chatlist, which means that they can only be discovered by typing the secret code in the search bar.

This is an optional feature, so you can still choose to have all your locked chats (or some of them) still appear in the chatlist. Another nifty quality-of-life change is the way you can lock chats after the update.

WhatsApp adds new secret code feature to help protect chats


Previously, in order to lock a chat, you had to visit the chat’s settings. However, with the latest version of WhatsApp, you can simply long press to lock a chat, no need for extra taps.

According to WhatsApp, the new secret code feature is already rolling out, but it will take months to be available globally, so be patient if you don’t see it on your phone yet.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro
The ultimate all-screen smartphone: new Android flagship arrives with smaller bezels than iPhone 15 Pro
Apple finally adds customizable Default Alerts sounds with iOS 17.2
Apple finally adds customizable Default Alerts sounds with iOS 17.2
The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
The perfect MagSafe cases for iPhone - Torras Cyber Week deals are here!
Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas
Apple's 'new' USB-C AirPods Pro 2 are unlikely to get any cheaper than this by Christmas
Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
Amazon cuts the price of the LTE Galaxy Watch 5 by $110, making it a real bargain for those on a shoestring budget
Gossip busters: Samsung says Exynos won’t be renamed as ‘Dream Chip’
Gossip busters: Samsung says Exynos won’t be renamed as ‘Dream Chip’
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless