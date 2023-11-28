Hey, Meta owns both the Quest and WhatsApp! And do you know what that means?

Quest 3

Quest 3

Quest 3

Neat!









Well, aside from the regular things that WhatsApp offers, such as viewing and responding to messages and voice calls… You don’t actually get anything on top, really. It’s just a port of the flat version of the app, but all options related to video have been removed.



And that’s a total bummer! Can you imagine answering a call from your VR headset as your avatar? That would’ve actually been pretty sweet. I mean, I don’t know who’d use it, but hey: it’d be there to serve as an excuse for this version of the app existing.



Well, jokes aside, this may prove to be useful next year, after Meta releases the advanced MR features update for the Quest 3 . It will allow users to place flat, virtual screens on their physical surroundings and that means that you can have an extra window opened up, dedicated to WhatsApp. So, what can you expect from WhatsApp in VR? I mean, it’s not like there aren’t any opportunities for XR shenanigans, given that your Meta avatar and WhatsApp avatar should be synced to be the same persona, right?Well, aside from the regular things that WhatsApp offers, such as viewing and responding to messages and voice calls… You don’t actually get anything on top, really. It’s just a port of the flat version of the app, but all options related to video have been removed.And that’s a total bummer! Can you imagine answering a call from youras your avatar? That would’ve actually been pretty sweet. I mean, I don’t know who’d use it, but hey: it’d be there to serve as an excuse for this version of the app existing.Well, jokes aside, this may prove to be useful next year, after Meta releases the advanced MR features update for the. It will allow users to place flat, virtual screens on their physical surroundings and that means that you can have an extra window opened up, dedicated to WhatsApp.



That would still require a pretty niche type of user, but hey: those people deserve the extra fun!





Our colleagues over at MixedNews have clevered-up a neat little feature of WhatsApp's VR port, though. Basically, since the app allows you to send files up to 2GB of size, you can use it to transfer snapshots and video captures from your VR to your PC wirelessly, so long as you're logged on in the app's online or PC versions too.



So, should you go ahead and download WhatsApp for your Quest headset? I mean, it’s free so why not? If you’re already using the app to keep in touch with your friends and loved ones or if you'd like an easier solution for transferring content captured in VR to your PC: go for it!



And who knows? Someday Meta might actually allow us to take calls as your avatar. And that would make the download worth it for sure!