Hey, Meta owns both the Quest and WhatsApp! And do you know what that means?
There’s a lot of things that some of the best VR headsets have in common. For example, a lot of them can offer you both a great standalone experience and the ability to enjoy PC VR titles, like the Quest 3 happens to do.
But at the same time, not all of them are equal. For example, when it comes to passthrough: some impress, while others disappoint. Same goes when talking about AR and MR, due to the fact that not every headset out there supports spatial capabilities like those of the Quest 3.
Well, it’s odd and here it is: all of them natively support WhatsApp!
I know, right?! Meta owns the Quest series of XR headsets and it also owns WhatsApp — one of the most-used instant messaging applications out there — so transferring the IM app to VR just makes total sense.
That would still require a pretty niche type of user, but hey: those people deserve the extra fun!
So, should you go ahead and download WhatsApp for your Quest headset? I mean, it’s free so why not? If you’re already using the app to keep in touch with your friends and loved ones or if you'd like an easier solution for transferring content captured in VR to your PC: go for it!
And who knows? Someday Meta might actually allow us to take calls as your avatar. And that would make the download worth it for sure!
An actual screenshot of how the app looks in VR. I mean, what did you expect?
One would consider that this should've happened sooner, but actually no: the app released only recently, in September of 2023. And just like with the Android and iOS versions: it's available as a free download from the Meta Quest store and is compatible with the Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro. Neat!
So, what can you expect from WhatsApp in VR? I mean, it’s not like there aren’t any opportunities for XR shenanigans, given that your Meta avatar and WhatsApp avatar should be synced to be the same persona, right?
Well, aside from the regular things that WhatsApp offers, such as viewing and responding to messages and voice calls… You don’t actually get anything on top, really. It’s just a port of the flat version of the app, but all options related to video have been removed.
And that’s a total bummer! Can you imagine answering a call from your VR headset as your avatar? That would’ve actually been pretty sweet. I mean, I don’t know who’d use it, but hey: it’d be there to serve as an excuse for this version of the app existing.
Well, jokes aside, this may prove to be useful next year, after Meta releases the advanced MR features update for the Quest 3. It will allow users to place flat, virtual screens on their physical surroundings and that means that you can have an extra window opened up, dedicated to WhatsApp.
Our colleagues over at MixedNews have clevered-up a neat little feature of WhatsApp's VR port, though. Basically, since the app allows you to send files up to 2GB of size, you can use it to transfer snapshots and video captures from your VR to your PC wirelessly, so long as you're logged on in the app's online or PC versions too.
