WhatsApp’s new privacy feature allows users to hide their IP address
WhatsApp is adding another layer of privacy in the latest update rolling out this week. The ability to protect an IP address on WhatsApp calls is aimed at users who want to hide their location from others.
In order for this feature to work, all your calls will be relayed through WhatsApp’s servers, so they won’t be connected directly. This means that that your IP address will not be revealed to the person you’re calling.
To do that, simply head to Settings / Privacy / Advanced, and enable Protect IP address in calls. The same procedure can be used whenever you want to turn this privacy setting off.
There’s one little note that WhatsApp has added to its blog post, which is related to the call quality when the new feature is enabled. Apparently, when WhatsApp is relaying your calls through its services, the call quality will be reduced.
Since group calls are always relayed through WhatsApp’s servers by default, you’re need to enable the new feature if you want to hide your IP address during WhatsApp calls.
On the bright side, all your calls on WhatsApp remain end-to-end encrypted, so no one will be able to listen to them (not even WhatsApp).
