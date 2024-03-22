Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp update adds the ability to pin multiple messages

Apps
@cosminvasile
WhatsApp update adds the ability to pin multiple messages
WhatsApp has been testing lots of new features in the last couple of months. One of these features that was first spotted in a beta version of the app was the ability to pin multiple messages to a chat.

In fact, we reported about this specific feature a week ago, so it’s a bit surprising that it took WhatsApp such a short time to make it available to everyone.

With the latest version of WhatsApp, users can pin up to three messages per chat (groups or individual conversations). Here is how the process of pinning multiple messages looks like:

  • Open a WhatsApp conversation
  • Long press on the message
  • Select “Pin” from the context menu
  • Choose the duration of the pinned message

According to WhatsApp, its users can pin messages for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Additionally, group chat admins have the ability to choose if all members can pin a message or just admins.

It’s important to mention that all pinned messages remain secured thanks to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, so you don’t have to worry about privacy. Keep in mind that this update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to pop up for everyone.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
IKEA just made all fast chargers look way overpriced
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Minnesota woman sues T-Mobile and AT&T, alleging they are behind her health issues
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Galaxy Z Fold 4 has a serious manufacturer's defect that Samsung refused to fix under the warranty
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)
71 million AT&T customers need to be on high alert after data from 2021 leak surfaces again (UPDATE)

Latest News

Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
Lionel Messi offers 1 month free trial of MLS Season Pass for a limited time
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
The Galaxy S24’s camera technology: a closer look
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
These Dabbsson power stations have dropped to their best price ever through Amazon's ultra-rare deal
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
Fitbit to revamp sleep stats page with a modern, user-friendly interface
OnePlus launches its first phone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset
OnePlus launches its first phone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset
Leak suggests vivo X Fold 3 aims to be the lightest book-style foldable yet
Leak suggests vivo X Fold 3 aims to be the lightest book-style foldable yet
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless