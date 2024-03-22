Up Next:
WhatsApp update adds the ability to pin multiple messages
WhatsApp has been testing lots of new features in the last couple of months. One of these features that was first spotted in a beta version of the app was the ability to pin multiple messages to a chat.
In fact, we reported about this specific feature a week ago, so it’s a bit surprising that it took WhatsApp such a short time to make it available to everyone.
According to WhatsApp, its users can pin messages for 24 hours, 7 days, or 30 days. Additionally, group chat admins have the ability to choose if all members can pin a message or just admins.
With the latest version of WhatsApp, users can pin up to three messages per chat (groups or individual conversations). Here is how the process of pinning multiple messages looks like:
- Open a WhatsApp conversation
- Long press on the message
- Select “Pin” from the context menu
- Choose the duration of the pinned message
It’s important to mention that all pinned messages remain secured thanks to WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption, so you don’t have to worry about privacy. Keep in mind that this update is rolled out in waves, so it might take a few days to pop up for everyone.
