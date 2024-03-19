Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Upcoming event
Amazon Spring Sale INCOMING!
Mar 20, Wed, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
We are hours away from Amazon's huge spring sale, check out what to expect and some excellent early deals.

WhatsApp on Android may soon be getting voice message transcription like on iOS

Android Apps
WhatsApp on Android may soon be getting voice message transcription like on iOS
For nearly a year, iOS users have enjoyed the convenience of transcribing WhatsApp voice messages. Now, it's looking like WhatsApp is working to bring the same functionality to Android, and its users may soon get the same time-saving feature.

TheSpAndroid's @AssembleDebug completed an APK breakdown that reveals there is code in WhatsApp Beta for Android (version 2.24.7.7) that indicates this feature is in development. Furthermore, the code also reveals that enabling transcription will require a 150MB download, suggesting that the feature relies on your device's speech recognition software.

The feature is expected to be located within the Settings > Chats menu, mirroring the feature's location on iOS devices. End-to-end encryption will also apply to voice transcripts, meaning that your privacy will remain intact even when your voice messages are turned into text.

When will this feature be available?

The feature could not be activated yet, leaving only the strings in the code to go off of. This means that screenshots could not be gathered, which strongly suggests that this feature is still in its very early stages. However, WhatsApp's timeline for new features can often be unpredictable, so while there is no specific date for when this feature will become widely available, it could appear in future WhatsApp beta releases at any time.

Once released, this move will put WhatsApp on a more even footing with rivals like Telegram and Google Messages, which already offer transcription tools on Android. However, it is unclear if there will be limitations on the use of this feature. While Google Messages has a free transcription service, Telegram limits non-premium users to a few transcripts per week.

It will be interesting to see how WhatsApp decides to implement this feature and if they will follow a similar model or offer it without restrictions. This could potentially impact the user experience and determine how successful the feature will be in attracting new users to the platform.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
T-Mobile and Netflix have found a fresh way to anger their subscribers
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
A new T-Mobile freebie is headed your way soon -- be sure to claim it on time
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Woman dies gruesome death trying to save her AirPods after they had fallen
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Unwieldy iPhone 16 Pro Max will drag Apple back into the fat camp
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel Fold is extraordinarily discounted for the first time
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance
Pixel 9 announcement could have been historically epic but Google just missed that chance

Latest News

Samsung said to release a second Galaxy Z Fold in September or October
Samsung said to release a second Galaxy Z Fold in September or October
The Garmin Venu 2 is a phenomenal Apple Watch alternative at this huge new discount
The Garmin Venu 2 is a phenomenal Apple Watch alternative at this huge new discount
Hurry up and get the flexible Yoga Tab 11 at a deep discount before Lenovo clears out its inventory
Hurry up and get the flexible Yoga Tab 11 at a deep discount before Lenovo clears out its inventory
TikTok launches new Creator Rewards Program
TikTok launches new Creator Rewards Program
Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
Metro by T-Mobile heavily discounts T-Mobile’s Home Internet gateway device
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
The gorgeous Motorola Razr+ 2023 is a real bargain on Motorola's official site
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless