Watch out WhatsApp users, ads are coming!

WhatsApp is trying to help users find more channels and businesses using ads | Image credit: WhatsApp

Ads will only be displayed on the Updates tab at first | Image credit: WhatsApp

As far as the ads go, WhatsApp says that it will use limited info like country or city, language, the Channels the user is following, and how they interact with the ads they see, in order to serve them ads that might be of interest to them.Besides that, WhatsApp mentions that for those who have chosen to add WhatsApp to Accounts Center, it will use their ad preferences and info from across their Meta accounts.For security reasons, WhatsApp will not sell or share users’ phone numbers to advertisers. Also, the messaging app says it will not use your personal messages, calls and groups you are in to determine the ads you may see.At first glance, this doesn’t seem so bad for those who only use WhatsApp to chat with friends and family, but it does look like the first step toward a more aggressive implementation of ads.