WhatsApp is giving users the fix they need, not the one they want

The messaging app is focusing a lot more on personalization options in an attempt to make users engage with the app for longer

By
Apps
WhatsApp for Android
Under Meta’s “ruthless” leadership, WhatsApp turned the messaging app into more than just a communication tool. But today’s announcement isn’t about security or AI-related features, it’s about something else that users didn’t even know they wanted. Starting this week, WhatsApp is rolling out more ways to express yourself on Status.

Basically, you’ll be able to turn your Status into a photo gallery that your contacts will be able to see every time they tap on it. It’s an ingenious way to make it possible for WhatsApp users to share some of their most treasured moments with their friends and family.

So, how would that work and what will you have to learn to do to give your Status a little bit (or a lot more) of personality? First off, you’ll be able to turn up to six of your pictures into a collage, using WhatsApp’s editing tools. You can arrange these pictures the way you want, which is a big plus.

If you’re not an image editor ace, don’t worry about it, you can use music to express yourself on Status. Simply make a Status post focused entirely on a certain song or use a music sticker to share the song that best fits the vibe.

An even easier way to personalize your Status is to simply turn a photo into a sticker and attach it to your status. These can be edited to fit the profile, so don’t worry if they are bigger or smaller when you add them to your status.

WhatsApp's new Status tools are a fun way to keep users engaged with the app | Image credit: WhatsApp

Last but not least, WhatsApp users can now choose a picture and use the Add Yours sticker to invite friends in on the conversation. When they respond to the prompt, they can share it to their status and hear what their community has to say as well.

Before you go ahead and check your app for these changes, know that WhatsApp says that these features are going to start rolling out soon and will be available to all users in the coming months. This means that it’s a staged rollout that will take months, so it’s simply impossible to tell when exactly everyone will get it.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is still missing some features that many users want desperately. First on the list would be the ability to post status updates and live locations even from secondary linked devices, not just from primary linked devices.

Larger than 1024-member group chat sizes would be another important feature that could make the list of important WhatsApp features that are still missing from the app, along with the complete removal of the “This message was deleted” line from a chat when a message was deleted.
Cosmin Vasile Senior News Writer
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.
