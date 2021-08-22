Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get first crack at updated WhatsApp feature

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get first crack at updated WhatsApp feature0
Just the other day we told you that WhatsApp is expected to soon roll out an app developed for the Apple iPad. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging app is about to give users of Samsung Galaxy handsets a new update that they will get the first crack at before other Android and iOS models. According to T3, this update adds two new time periods for disappearing messages: 90-days and 24-hours.
WhatsApp users enable the disappearing messages feature in order to have sensitive messages automatically deleted. Adding the 24-hour and 90-day options allows WhatsApp subscribers to select a time frame that is more aligned with how quickly they need a message to disappear. We should point out that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption so that only the sender and recipient of messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, and calls know their contents.
- 90 days
- 7 days
- 24 hours
- Off
If you've never used the seven-day disappearing messages feature before, here is how it works. Click on a WhatsApp chat that you would like to see disappear after seven days. Click on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner and tap on "Group info" and then on "Disappearing messages." After reading a page explaining how this feature works, you'll click on "Continue" which will take you to the disappearing messages menu. All you then need to do is tap the "On" option to enable disappearing messages for the chat that you selected.