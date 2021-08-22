Notifications
Samsung Android Software updates Apps

Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get first crack at updated WhatsApp feature

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 to get first crack at updated WhatsApp feature
Just the other day we told you that WhatsApp is expected to soon roll out an app developed for the Apple iPad. Now, the Facebook-owned messaging app is about to give users of Samsung Galaxy handsets a new update that they will get the first crack at before other Android and iOS models. According to T3, this update adds two new time periods for disappearing messages: 90-days and 24-hours.

Not only will Samsung Galaxy users with the update installed be able to select certain chats to disappear automatically after 90 days, but they will also be able to set the app to automatically delete specific messages after 24 hours. Currently, all WhatsApp subscribers can set up the app to automatically delete messages after seven days. The updated version of WhatsApp will reportedly be first made available to Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 users before other Galaxy models receive it. Eventually, all Android and iOS users will have the option of having messages disappear after 90 days or after 24 hours in addition to seven days.

WhatsApp users enable the disappearing messages feature in order to have sensitive messages automatically deleted. Adding the 24-hour and 90-day options allows WhatsApp subscribers to select a time frame that is more aligned with how quickly they need a message to disappear. We should point out that WhatsApp uses end-to-end encryption so that only the sender and recipient of messages, photos, videos, voice messages, documents, and calls know their contents.

Once the updated version of WhatsApp is pushed out and installed, the Disappearing messages page will show a menu that offers these options:

  • 90 days
  • 7 days
  • 24 hours
  • Off
If you've never used the seven-day disappearing messages feature before, here is how it works. Click on a WhatsApp chat that you would like to see disappear after seven days. Click on the three-dot menu on the top-right corner and tap on "Group info" and then on "Disappearing messages." After reading a page explaining how this feature works, you'll click on "Continue" which will take you to the disappearing messages menu. All you then need to do is tap the "On" option to enable disappearing messages for the chat that you selected.

