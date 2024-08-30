Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
WhatsApp is working on custom lists to help filter chats

Android Apps
WhatsApp, one of Meta’s most popular apps, is working on a new update that will let you put your own spin on how you handle contacts and chats.

WhatsApp is set to bring better organization in an upcoming update


With the latest WhatsApp beta (version 2.24.18.16) for Android, available on the Google Play Store, a new feature in the works was uncovered. WhatsApp is working on a way to filter chats using custom lists. This feature is still under development, so you will have to wait for a future update to try it out.



Once you have created a list of people and group chats, WhatsApp will automatically add a new custom filter at the top of your chat list. This makes it super easy to quickly find and jump into specific conversations.

The filter will take on the same name as the list, so you can easily spot and choose the right one to view only the chats linked to that specific list. This way, you will be able to use your custom filter to see just the relevant conversations.

Besides being great for personal use, this feature will be helpful for businesses on WhatsApp Business, too. Companies can organize customers and conversations into specific lists, making it easier to track new leads, manage ongoing transactions, and handle customer inquiries. With custom filters, businesses can also keep an eye on payments, follow up on orders, and provide timely support, all within the app.

I think this feature will be a real time-saver, especially for anyone juggling multiple chats. Instead of scrolling through endless conversations, the custom lists and filters will boost organization and convenience. With just a few taps, users will be able to quickly jump to the most relevant chats.

In other WhatsApp-related news, the app will soon let you select which contacts to sync on Android. Plus, it is working on a new Passkey feature to boost backup security. And speaking of security, the Meta-owned messaging app is also testing a simplified way to access the Privacy Checkup on both Android and iOS.
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

