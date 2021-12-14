WhatsApp testing a new privacy feature that hides your "Last Seen" status from strangers

WhatsApp testing a new privacy feature that hides your "Last Seen" status from strangers0
Your WhatsApp "Last Seen" status will be invisible to unknown accounts with new update
The new feature was first discovered by WABetaInfo, and it will protect the "Last Seen" information from strangers on WhatsApp, even if you're currently online. This change is already active on some accounts, while a few users have recently reported they no longer see other users' WhatsApp statuses.
Additionally, WhatsApp has also been testing a new privacy option that allows you to hide your "Last Seen" status from specific accounts that you choose. This feature gives you more control over who can see you're online. Currently, this feature is available for beta testers on both iOS and Android's WhatsApp beta versions.
At the moment, there is no indication of when will the aforementioned privacy feature be available to all users of WhatsApp.
Recent useful updates that WhatsApp got (or is testing)
WhatsApp has been working hard on improving its chat platform and new and useful features are constantly arriving or are being tested by the company. Recently, we reported on a new update for WhatsApp which brought more options for disappearing messages on both iOS and Android.
This new update makes it possible for you to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats, at your chosen duration. Additionally, you can also set a default disappearing messages time for group chats (this feature is not enabled by default though). On top of that, you get 24 hours and 90 days as duration options.
But WhatsApp has not stopped there. Recently, it made available another useful feature (in the United States): integration with Novi digital wallet. Now, a limited number of users based in the States will be able to test sending and receiving money using Novi.
It has been quite some time since WhatsApp has been working on integrating Novi, and we have had reports and rumors about this integration since version 2.21.22.6. Currently, the program runs without any fees and commissions for transferring money.
Another quite useful and convenient WhatsApp feature is the multiple device support, which has been talked about and tested for a long period of time. The feature will basically allow you to have multiple devices connected to your WhatsApp account, and you will be able to chat from your computer even without the need for your phone to be connected to the Internet.
The multi-device support feature was in its testing period, and the users who have opted-in to test it now have the feature permanently, which could mean this feature will be included as a part of a mandatory update. WhatsApp is also working on bringing the possibility to link more than one phone to your account (as you may probably know, currently you are allowed only one phone connected to your WhatsApp account).