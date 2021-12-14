WhatsApp testing a new privacy feature that hides your "Last Seen" status from strangers

Your WhatsApp "Last Seen" status will be invisible to unknown accounts with new update

Additionally, WhatsApp has also been testing a new privacy option that allows you to hide your "Last Seen" status from specific accounts that you choose. This feature gives you more control over who can see you're online. Currently, this feature is available for beta testers on both iOS and Android's WhatsApp beta versions.







Recent useful updates that WhatsApp got (or is testing)

