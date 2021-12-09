Novi digital wallet goes live on WhatsApp for some users

“There's a new way to try the Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message.”

What is Novi?

How to start using Novi on WhatsApp?

Start a chat with a contact that you’d like to send money to

Select the attachments icon

Tap on the “Payment” option in the pop-up menu

You’ll be prompted to log into your Novi account or create a new one if you don’t have one

That’s it, the next screen will allow you to send/receive money





