iOS Android Apps

WhatsApp adds more options for disappearing messages on iOS and Android

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
WhatsApp adds more options for disappearing messages on iOS and Android
WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages last year. The feature was further improved not long ago with the option to make photos and video disappear immediately after being viewed once. Today, WhatsApp announced a new set of control options for those using disappearing messages.

Starting this week, iOS and Android users will be able to control their messages and how long they will remain visible thanks to two new features: default disappearing messages and multiple durations.

The latest version of WhatsApp adds the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. This means that all individual chats will be set to disappear at your chosen duration. Furthermore, WhatsApp added a new option when creating a group chat that lets users enable default disappearing messages for groups. Obviously, this is an optional feature that’s not enabled by default.

Also, the update includes two new durations for disappearing messages – 24 hours and 90 days, in addition to the existing option of 7 days. You can set durations for disappearing messages from the Privacy settings and choosing “Default Message Timer.”

