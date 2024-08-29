Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
WhatsApp working on a new Passkey feature for enhanced backup security

Apps
WhatsApp has been working on a bunch new features lately. Some of these new features are still in development, while others have already been released and are being tested by users enrolled in the beta program.

The next new feature that we’ll be talking about is still a work in progress, so even if you have the beta version of WhatsApp installed, you might not have access to it just yet.

However, the folks at WABetaInfo report that WhatsApp plans to release a passkey authentication feature for end-to-end encrypted backups. This feature is already available for account verification, which not only makes it easier to verify one’s identity, but it also simplifies the log in process.

According to the cited report, WhatsApp beta 2.24.18.13 for Android does have a similar passkey feature for encrypted backups. As mentioned earlier, this isn’t yet available for beta testers since it’s still in development.

WhatsApp's new passkey feature for encrypted backups | Screenshot credit: WABetaInfo

Once the new feature is released, WhatsApp users will be able to secure their encrypted backups using a digital passkey. Currently, WhatsApp users can secure their backup data using a password or a 64-digit encryption key.

With the addition of a passkey, WhatsApp users will also be able to secure their backups using biometric authentication, including fingerprints and facial recognition.

Obviously, it’s hard to say when WhatsApp plans to release this security feature, but since it’s already available for a different function, it might not take so long for the company’s engineers to adapt it to encrypted backups.
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

