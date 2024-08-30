WhatsApp working on allowing you to choose which contacts to sync on Android

Save $100 on Galaxy Tab S9 FE!
Android Software updates Apps
WhatsApp is consistently working on introducing new features to its platform, and we hear about them quite often. Some are still in development, others are in beta testing. Now, the latest WhatsApp beta for Android, version 2.24.18.14 was discovered by the folks at WABetaInfo to have a very useful new feature: managing contact syncing. I'd honestly think this would be a feature by now, though.

The feature is compatible with the ability to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on the same phone. It will basically let you have separate contacts for each account, which is very useful. I mean, why would you have separate accounts if everything has to be the same in them, including the contacts?

The new feature allows you to choose which contacts to sync to your phone, and you can manage WhatsApp contacts from your linked devices.  So basically, if you want to, you will be able to disable syncing to your phone from your secondary WhatsApp account.


Additionally, if you disable contact syncing for an account, you will still be able to manually sync each contact with an upcoming beta release of the popular chat app. If you sync a contact manually, it will be available across all linked devices. You'll also be getting a new contact backup option, which is there to help you restore your contacts if you reinstall the app. All the features are quite useful, it seems.

Keep in mind that these WhatsApp features are still in development. This pretty much means that we will have to wait for a few months before these features become globally available. And it's always possible (although it happens somewhat rarely) that WhatsApp will decide to ditch the feature altogether.

Recently, WhatsApp was discovered to work on a feature that allows you to have a Passkey for enhanced backup security. This is a passkey authentication feature for end-to-end encrypted backups. Passkey authentication is already available for account verification, but it will be available for backups too in the future.

In my opinion, WhatsApp's new features in the works are more of a quality-of-life type of feature rather than something overly dramatic. Little improvements matter just as details matter, so I'm all for that.
