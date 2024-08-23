Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

WhatsApp tests an easy way to access Privacy checkup on Android and iOS

WhatsApp, part of Meta’s family of apps, is back with more updates, this time focusing on enhancing user privacy and providing more transparency about it.

A new entry to give easier access to privacy checkup


The latest beta versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android have unveiled a new way to access the privacy checkup screen. Some beta testers are already seeing a new option at the bottom of their privacy settings to quickly open the checkup feature.

The privacy checkup feature aims to walk users through several steps to tailor their privacy settings to their preferences. It usually highlights key aspects like who can view your profile photo, last seen status, and about information, as well as who can add you to groups.


You might soon be able to open the privacy checkup screen from a new entry point on Android (first image) and iOS (second image). | Image credit – WABetaInfo

With the new placement, the privacy checkup feature is now front and center, making it super easy to find and adjust your privacy settings just how you like them. As mentioned earlier, some beta testers are already trying it out, and more users are expected to gain access in the coming days.

In my opinion, offering users more options to tweak their privacy settings is definitely a step in the right direction, especially when it comes to Meta. The company has faced a lot of backlash over the years regarding its data collection practices. This update feels like a positive move, giving you more control over your privacy settings and how your information is handled.

In other news about WhatsApp, the app is gearing up to introduce a feature that lets you block messages from unknown contacts. On top of that, it is working on a voice chat mode for Meta AI, the company’s free AI assistant that is accessible across its apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.
Tsveta Ermenkova
