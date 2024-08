WhatsApp tests an easy way to access Privacy checkup on Android and iOS

You might soon be able to open the privacy checkup screen from a new entry point on Android (first image) and iOS (second image). | Image credit – WABetaInfo





With the new placement, the privacy checkup feature is now front and center, making it super easy to find and adjust your privacy settings just how you like them. As mentioned earlier, some beta testers are already trying it out, and more users are expected to gain access in the coming days.In my opinion, offering users more options to tweak their privacy settings is definitely a step in the right direction, especially when it comes to Meta. The company has faced a lot of backlash over the years regarding its data collection practices. This update feels like a positive move, giving you more control over your privacy settings and how your information is handled.In other news about WhatsApp, the app is gearing up to introduce a feature that lets you block messages from unknown contacts . On top of that, it is working on a voice chat mode for Meta AI , the company’s free AI assistant that is accessible across its apps like Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp.