WhatsApp plans to add picture-in-picture option for videos

One of the world’s most popular messaging apps, WhatsApp is getting better and better each month. Meta has been quite consistent when it comes to keeping the app updated.
Aside from the usual improvements and bug fixes, WhatsApp is getting new features every month, while the beta version introduces new features almost on a weekly basis.
Currently, WhatsApp allows users to take advantage of the picture-in-picture mode, but only when watching YouTube and Instagram videos. The latest beta version of WhatsApp makes it possible to use picture-in-picture even when watching videos shared directly within the app.
One of the recent updates for the beta version of WhatsApp introduces a very important feature: picture-in-picture mode for videos. The folks over at WABetaInfo have learned that WhatsApp for iOS 24.6.77 features the ability to watch videos while browsing through multiple chats or other parts of the app.
According to the report, the improved picture-in-picture feature is limited to watching videos in the app, so it’s not possible to use the mode when switching to another app.
