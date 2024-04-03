WhatsApp may be adding support for audio file attachments in Channels

WhatsApp channels without the ability to share audio files vs. attaching an audio file once feature has been enabled | Credit: TheSPAndroid









For now, sharing audio files on WhatsApp channels is still off-limits, but soon it might be a great way to broadcast recording sessions, sample music, or interesting audio recordings captured on your phone with your followers. This all, of course, as long as copyright and privacy laws are respected within your respective region.



This capability has been available for some time in regular one-on-one chats and groups within WhatsApp. However, it was surprisingly missing when the Channels feature rolled out. There is still the question of when this would roll out officially, which we don't know yet, but the fact that the feature is already lurking in the code is a good sign.