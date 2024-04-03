Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp may be adding support for audio file attachments in Channels

By
Android Apps
WhatsApp may be adding support for audio file attachments in Channels
If you love using WhatsApp channels to stay updated on your favorite brands, groups, or topics, a new feature could be coming soon that would make them even more enjoyable. Found hidden in the app's code is the ability to attach audio files, opening up more possibilities to share content.

In January, WhatsApp introduced the ability to post voice notes and create polls in channels – handy additions for sure. But for those that would love to share audio, be it as music files or audio recordings from a phone, the experience is still limited. Unlike rival app Telegram, which allows just about any kind of content in its channels, WhatsApp had yet to make it easy to post these types of files. 

However, change could be just around the corner. Android Developer AssembleDebug from TheSPAndroid, managed to activate a hidden feature within WhatsApp that allows sending audio files directly within channels. It works just like sending an audio file in a regular chat or group. During testing, he even spotted that shared music files get a headphone icon to distinguish them from regular voice notes, which get a microphone icon.

WhatsApp channels without the ability to share audio files vs. attaching an audio file once feature has been enabled | Credit: TheSPAndroid

This capability has been available for some time in regular one-on-one chats and groups within WhatsApp. However, it was surprisingly missing when the Channels feature rolled out. There is still the question of when this would roll out officially, which we don't know yet, but the fact that the feature is already lurking in the code is a good sign.

For now, sharing audio files on WhatsApp channels is still off-limits, but soon it might be a great way to broadcast recording sessions, sample music, or interesting audio recordings captured on your phone with your followers. This all, of course, as long as copyright and privacy laws are respected within your respective region.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
T-Mobile confirms new monthly fee for April 25: here's how you can avoid it
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
Google wants to give 200 Play Store users a free Pixel 8 or Pro (Not even one has been claimed)
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
Customer leaves AT&T for T-Mobile after spending an hour trying to drop one line
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them
T-Mobile spooks customers with a new text about discounts owed to them

Latest News

Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
Would you switch your smartwatch for a smart ring?
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
One UI 6.1 update blamed for 40% decline in charging speeds for some models
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
New Shazam Wear OS update gives the app independence from your phone
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
Google is rolling out Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2.1 with several Pixel bugfixes
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
These iPhones and iPads are tipped to receive iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 later this year
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
Google Chat may borrow this popular WhatsApp feature
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless