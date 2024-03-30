Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

WhatsApp rolling out new bottom navigation bar for comfy use

By
Apps
WhatsApp rolling out new bottom navigation bar for comfy use
Arguably world’s most popular messaging app, WhatsApp is always improving its apps to provide users with the best chat experience possible. That’s why we’re expecting new features and improvements every time WhatsApp rolls out an update.

The latest version of WhatsApp is no exception and while it doesn’t bring any revolutionary changes, the slight redesign will surely make it easier to access many of the app’s functions.

WhatsApp recently confirmed on Twitter that its mobile app now features a new navigation bar. First off, the navbar has been moved from the top of the app to the bottom. Secondly, it now features one additional tab: Updates.

Apart from that, the new navigational bar retains the same functionality as the previous one, while promising to provide a cleaner look and comfy use. It will take a little bit of time to get used to the new positioning, but the new navbar definitely looks easy on the eyes.

The latest WhatsApp update is rolling out in waves, so it might take a few more days for everyone to see the new navigation bar in the app.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
Family using T-Mobile goes on overseas vacation, receives $78K monthly bill
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
One of the best T-Mobile perks is ending before it was supposed to
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
You now have until April 3 to prepare yourself for a new T-Mobile deal and a new fee
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
Apple blunder resulted in all AirTag units in the world receiving a new update at the same time
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile quietly introduced great new offer that more people should know about
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices
T-Mobile notches win against AT&T and Verizon customers who blamed it for higher prices

Latest News

Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Nothing teases a "big leap" with new products on the horizon: Ear (3) or something more?
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
Google rolls out new tool for online shopping that recommends clothes to match your style
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
YouTube testing a feature to help you skip ahead to the most interesting parts of a video
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
OnePlus Nord CE4 design, specs and price leak ahead of April launch
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
Hulu is now available on Disney+ for Bundle subscribers in the US
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
OnePlus Pad update addresses display flicker issue, adds improvements
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless