 Vote now: What version of Android is your phone currently running? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Vote now: What version of Android is your phone currently running?

Polls
Vote Now: What version of Android is your phone running?
I’m firmly into the “Android” camp but there’s one thing that still makes me jealous of my iOS-equipped friends - software support cycle. Things are not as bad as they were, let’s say five years ago, but still - most Android phones are getting two major updates and that’s it.

Granted, Samsung decided to do something about it and started stretching the update cycle, and Google also pledged to catch Apple with its Pixel update policy but the reality is that if you buy an Android phone, most of the time you’ll be alright for about two years - software wise.

Back in April, Google officially launched Android 13 Beta 1 with some visual tweaks and other improvements. If you own a Pixel device and you’re participating in the Beta program, chances are you already got the latest Android version.

For the rest of us mere mortals, it’s the waiting game again (provided that our phones meet the requirements). The final version of Android 13 is expected to launch sometime in Autumn.

I’m sure many of you are stuck with older versions of Android, too - my wife’s Galaxy S9+ is still running Android 10, and my Huawei Mate 20 Pro got bricked to EMUI11 (based on Android 10), because I was stupid (tried to unlock the bootloader and it all spiraled down from there).

What version of Android is your phone running?

Vote View Result


What’s the current version of Android on your phone? Vote in our poll and share your embarrassing software stories in the comments below.

More Polls:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Amazon's exclusive new Beats Studio Buds flavor is deeply discounted for the first time
Amazon's exclusive new Beats Studio Buds flavor is deeply discounted for the first time
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch
Ukraine war, chip shortage, weak global economy all point to a 3% decline in 2022 phone shipments
Ukraine war, chip shortage, weak global economy all point to a 3% decline in 2022 phone shipments
OnePlus Nord latest update fixes many issues, adds loads of new features
OnePlus Nord latest update fixes many issues, adds loads of new features
More details leak about Samsung Galaxy A03s’ successor
More details leak about Samsung Galaxy A03s’ successor
AGM releases best thermal camera smartphone yet!
AGM releases best thermal camera smartphone yet!

Popular stories

'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
'Select' T-Mobile customers can now get a 'win-win' deal for themselves and their friends
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung takes an ax to its Galaxy S22 series pricing and throws in a free Galaxy Watch 4
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
T-Mobile service is completely down for many users across the East Coast
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Next week's big Pixel update could include two eagerly awaited features
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Pixel 6A: Android gets its own iPhone SE 6 years after Apple, but is Google too late to the party?
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
Verizon 'claps back' at T-Mobile in unprecedented 'Un-carrier' takedown
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless