Vote now: What version of Android is your phone currently running?
I’m firmly into the “Android” camp but there’s one thing that still makes me jealous of my iOS-equipped friends - software support cycle. Things are not as bad as they were, let’s say five years ago, but still - most Android phones are getting two major updates and that’s it.
Granted, Samsung decided to do something about it and started stretching the update cycle, and Google also pledged to catch Apple with its Pixel update policy but the reality is that if you buy an Android phone, most of the time you’ll be alright for about two years - software wise.
For the rest of us mere mortals, it’s the waiting game again (provided that our phones meet the requirements). The final version of Android 13 is expected to launch sometime in Autumn.
What’s the current version of Android on your phone? Vote in our poll and share your embarrassing software stories in the comments below.
Back in April, Google officially launched Android 13 Beta 1 with some visual tweaks and other improvements. If you own a Pixel device and you’re participating in the Beta program, chances are you already got the latest Android version.
I’m sure many of you are stuck with older versions of Android, too - my wife’s Galaxy S9+ is still running Android 10, and my Huawei Mate 20 Pro got bricked to EMUI11 (based on Android 10), because I was stupid (tried to unlock the bootloader and it all spiraled down from there).
