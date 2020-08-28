4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
#1 “Get out of your couch” combo
DJI Mavic Mini - Drone FlyCam Quadcopter ($399)
SanDisk 128GB Extreme microSDXC ($23.99)
Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch ($199)
OnePlus 8 (5G, 128GB, 8GB RAM) 6.55" 90Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 ($699)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total: $1,323.99
#2 “Get actually mobile” package
Segway Ninebot MAX Electric Kick Scooter ($799.99)
GoPro HERO7 Silver + PNY Elite-X 32GB microSDHC Card ($199.99)
Google - Pixel 4a 128GB (Unlocked) - Just Black ($299)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total: $1,298.98
Yeah, the pun is intended - we focus on mobile phones so much these days, that we forget what mobility really is. Mobility is freedom and democracy, without a drop of irony in that statement. You can get electric and on-the-move easily with the allocated budget. The Ninebot Max electric scooter is a real long-range warrior. Strap a GoPro camera on and you’re all set! We haven’t forgotten about the phone, too. Google’s Pixel 4a will get the job done - you won’t have time for smartphone distractions when you ride along.
#3 “The real photographer” deal
Canon EOS Rebel T7i US 24.2 Digital SLR Camera ($799)
K&F Concept TM2534T DSLR Camera Tripod 66 Inch ($149.95)
SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO SDXC ($37.99)
Motorola Moto G Stylus ($269.99)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total: $1,256.93
Yeah, we all know how good smartphones have become, especially with mobile photography. Still, there’s a point to be made in owning a good semi-pro camera. Quite a few points, actually. Owning a dedicated camera means you’ll be more focused on taking pictures and mastering your craft - without the constant distractions of a smartphone (you’ll get one with this package, don’t worry). A good DSLR or a mirrorless can’t be toppled, especially with a nice pack of objective lenses. You can do portrait photography, astrophotography, snap some great artsy photos, and many more. Yeah, modern smartphones kinda try to do the same, but let’s be honest. If you’re serious about your photography, you won’t rely on your smartphone alone. This means you can get a Motorola Moto G Stylus to take up smartphone duties and forget about it.
#4 “I’d rather be gaming this autumn” VR edition combo
PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console ($399)
PlayStation VR Mega Pack (PS4) ($559)
Samsung Galaxy A21 Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone ($249.99)
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total: $1,207.99
Get into the VR realm with this megapack. There’s no COVID-19 in the virtual world, right? Or at least, you can actually fight the zombies rather than slowly become one of them. And because you won’t spend much time in the real world, one Samsung Galaxy A21 will satisfy your infrequent communication needs perfectly.