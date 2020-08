4 things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Things you can buy for $1,300 instead of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra





#1 “Get out of your couch” combo

Total: $1,323.99

ALSO READ : OnePlus 8 review









#2 “Get actually mobile” package









#3 “The real photographer” deal







#4 “I’d rather be gaming this autumn” VR edition combo

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console ( $399 )

PlayStation VR Mega Pack (PS4) ( $559 )

Samsung Galaxy A21 Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone ( $249.99 )

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Total: $1,207.99 ------------------------------------------------------------------------



Get into the VR realm with this megapack. There’s no COVID-19 in the virtual world, right? Or at least, you can actually fight the zombies rather than slowly become one of them. And because you won’t spend much time in the real world, one Samsung Galaxy A21 will satisfy your infrequent communication needs perfectly. Get into the VR realm with this megapack. There’s no COVID-19 in the virtual world, right? Or at least, you can actually fight the zombies rather than slowly become one of them. And because you won’t spend much time in the real world, one Samsung Galaxy A21 will satisfy your infrequent communication needs perfectly.





Flagship phones cost an arm and a leg these days and the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is everything but an exception. You need to part with $1,300 of your hard-earned dollars in order to put this beauty inside your pocket. Before you pull the trigger on that one, we have a quick list of things you can buy instead. And yes, there’s a phone in each package, so you won’t feel cheated. Again, it’s perfectly fine to cough out the doe for a Note 20 Ultra, if that’s your thing, but it doesn’t hurt to have options, right?------------------------------------------------------------------------Will all the COVID-19 craze it seems like people became prisoners in their own homes. Safety comes first, of course, but there are safe ways to get your vitamin D before winter takes that away. Have you ever flown a drone? It’s a great way not only to get fresh air but also to snap some amazing photos. That’s what the microSDXC card is for. And while you’re out piloting your drone like a Top Gun hero, it doesn’t hurt to track your fitness progress. The Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best-selling trackers/smartwatches out there and for a good reason. We’ve promised a smartphone and it’s time to deliver. The OnePlus 8 will satisfy all your smartphone needs at a bargain price.