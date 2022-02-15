We asked, you answered: The perfect tablet is...

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

The perfect tablet has a wide 120Hz screen, around 11 inches – not too small, and definitely not too large

The perfect tablet is a Samsung one – running Android with One UI, powered by the latest Qualcomm processor





38.92% – Android with One UI

26.15% – Stock Android

20.46% – iPadOS

14.46% – Windows 11

The perfect tablet unlocks with a fingerprint, Apple's Face ID is second-best





The perfect tablet has a front camera positioned in the top center, for ideal video calls

The perfect tablet doesn't need a bunch of useless back cameras jacking up its price

The perfect tablet comes with an included stylus that docks on its back side

The perfect tablet has expandable storage, while a SIM card slot isn't that necessary

The perfect tablet packs front-firing speakers, even if it means having some side bezels





The perfect tablet has a headphone jack, although you're starting to accept its retirement

The perfect tablet doesn't need a built-in kickstand, doesn't need a keyboard either

The perfect tablet has a beefy battery, it doesn't matter if that makes it a bit thicker and heavier

A whole lot of you want HDMI out, but the majority is fine without any extra ports





32.88% – None / I'd rather not add unnecessary costs

25.88% – HDMI out

15.76% – Wireless charging

11.48% – Additional unlock method (fingerprint, Face ID, etc.)

11.09% – Rugged design (increased durability at the cost of a thicker, heavier tablet)

2.92% – LiDAR sensor

"My perfect tablet costs between $500-599, and I'll use it for everything!"





4.79% – Watching videos / movies

5.75% – Internet browsing, social media

28.93% – Both of the above

11.69% – Work – writing, video and photo editing, drawing, video calls, etc.

2.68% – Gaming

46.17% – All of the above

So is there such a tablet already on the market – priced at $500-599, with a screen around 11 inches, included stylus? Yes, sort of…

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Display 11.0 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)

8 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+

6GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 8000 mAh OS Android 11

Samsung One UI View full specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Display 11.0 inches

2560 x 1600 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)

12 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 8000 mAh OS Android 12

View full specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Display 12.4 inches

2800 x 1752 pixels

120Hz Refresh rate Camera 13 MP (Dual camera)

12 MP front Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

8GB RAM Storage 128GB, microSDXC Battery 10090 mAh OS Android 12

View full specs





In the meantime, which existing tablet would you recommend? Do you already own a tablet that you consider perfect? And do you agree with the majority's choices?

