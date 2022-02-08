Be heard! What's your perfect tablet like?

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.

Display size in inches Below 8 8-9 (iPad mini / Tab A7 Lite / Fire 7) 10 11 (iPad Pro 11", Galaxy Tab S7) 12-13 (iPad Pro 12.9" / Galaxy Tab S7+) 14 or more Below 8 0% 8-9 (iPad mini / Tab A7 Lite / Fire 7) 17.89% 10 20% 11 (iPad Pro 11", Galaxy Tab S7) 32.63% 12-13 (iPad Pro 12.9" / Galaxy Tab S7+) 15.79% 14 or more 13.68%

Display aspect ratio 4:3 (as seen on iPads; better for web browsing, working) Widescreen (as seen on Galaxy Tabs; better for watching videos and movies) 4:3 (as seen on iPads; better for web browsing, working) 43.02% Widescreen (as seen on Galaxy Tabs; better for watching videos and movies) 56.98%

Display refresh rate 60Hz (standard) 120Hz (smoother, at the cost of battery life) 60Hz (standard) 29.76% 120Hz (smoother, at the cost of battery life) 70.24%

Operating system and processor iPadOS, Apple M1 Stock Android, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Android with OneUI + Samsung DeX, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Windows 11, Intel Core i7 iPadOS, Apple M1 23.81% Stock Android, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 23.81% Android with OneUI + Samsung DeX, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 34.52% Windows 11, Intel Core i7 17.86%

Unlock method Fingerprint sensor in the power key Fingerprint sensor under the display Face recognition (Face ID / Windows Hello) None of the above, just a PIN / password Fingerprint sensor in the power key 42.17% Fingerprint sensor under the display 24.1% Face recognition (Face ID / Windows Hello) 21.69% None of the above, just a PIN / password 12.05%

Front camera placement (when the tablet is held in landscape orientation) Top center, in a bezel (best for video calls, at the cost of some top and bottom bezels) In the left or right bezel (bad angle, but minimal top and bottom bezels) Top center, punch hole Top left or right corner, punch hole Top center, under-display (but the camera quality won't be great) Top center, in a notch (like on the Galaxy Tab S8+) Top center, in a bezel (best for video calls, at the cost of some top and bottom bezels) 51.39% In the left or right bezel (bad angle, but minimal top and bottom bezels) 1.39% Top center, punch hole 26.39% Top left or right corner, punch hole 2.78% Top center, under-display (but the camera quality won't be great) 9.72% Top center, in a notch (like on the Galaxy Tab S8+) 8.33%

Main cameras A single camera is fine, I don't need much on a tablet Two or more cameras, good ones too (at an increased overall cost) I want at least three solid cameras and a flash (at an increased overall cost) No back cameras needed A single camera is fine, I don't need much on a tablet 72.86% Two or more cameras, good ones too (at an increased overall cost) 14.29% I want at least three solid cameras and a flash (at an increased overall cost) 5.71% No back cameras needed 7.14%

Should the tablet come with a stylus? Yes, and it should dock and charge on the back of the tablet (like on the Galaxy Tab S-series) Yes, and it should dock and charge on the top of the tablet (like on the iPad Pro) Yes, and it should be stored inside the tablet (at the cost of a smaller tablet battery) No stylus needed Yes, and it should dock and charge on the back of the tablet (like on the Galaxy Tab S-series) 33.8% Yes, and it should dock and charge on the top of the tablet (like on the iPad Pro) 25.35% Yes, and it should be stored inside the tablet (at the cost of a smaller tablet battery) 25.35% No stylus needed 15.49%

SD card slot? Yes, the tablet should have expandable storage No, the tablet should come with more than enough built-in storage Yes, the tablet should have expandable storage 77.03% No, the tablet should come with more than enough built-in storage 22.97%

SIM card slot? Yes, the tablet should have a SIM card slot No, not needed / I can just create a personal hotspot from my phone Yes, the tablet should have a SIM card slot 45.59% No, not needed / I can just create a personal hotspot from my phone 54.41%

Speaker placement Front-firing speakers (at the cost of some side bezels) Side-firing speaker (smaller side bezels, but lesser sound quality) Top and bottom-firing speakers (smaller side bezels, lesser sound quality) Front-firing speakers (at the cost of some side bezels) 59.32% Side-firing speaker (smaller side bezels, but lesser sound quality) 20.34% Top and bottom-firing speakers (smaller side bezels, lesser sound quality) 20.34%

Headphone jack? Yes (at the cost of space inside the tablet for a bigger battery or other components) No, I use wireless headphones / don't use headphones Yes (at the cost of space inside the tablet for a bigger battery or other components) 61.29% No, I use wireless headphones / don't use headphones 38.71%

Built-in kickstand? Yes (at the cost of sacrificing uniformity and thinness) No, not needed / it's best to have no moving parts Yes (at the cost of sacrificing uniformity and thinness) 36.92% No, not needed / it's best to have no moving parts 63.08%

Comes with a keyboard? Yes (at an increased overall cost of around $100-150) Yes, a backlit one (at an increased overall cost of around $150-200) No keyboard needed / sold separately Yes (at an increased overall cost of around $100-150) 19.35% Yes, a backlit one (at an increased overall cost of around $150-200) 17.74% No keyboard needed / sold separately 62.9%

Battery size preferences As big as reasonably possible (at the cost of a thicker, heavier tablet) Standard for a big tablet – around 11,000 mAh (iPad Pro 12.9" / Galaxy Tab S7+) Standard for an average tablet – around 8,000 mAh (iPad Pro 11" / Galaxy Tab S7) Smaller (for a thinner and lighter tablet at the cost of weaker battery life) As big as reasonably possible (at the cost of a thicker, heavier tablet) 42.86% Standard for a big tablet – around 11,000 mAh (iPad Pro 12.9" / Galaxy Tab S7+) 41.07% Standard for an average tablet – around 8,000 mAh (iPad Pro 11" / Galaxy Tab S7) 14.29% Smaller (for a thinner and lighter tablet at the cost of weaker battery life) 1.79%

Extra feature HDMI out LiDAR sensor Wireless charging Additional unlock method (fingerprint, Face ID, etc.) Rugged design (increased durability at the cost of a thicker, heavier tablet) None of the above / I'd rather not add unnecessary costs HDMI out 30.51% LiDAR sensor 3.39% Wireless charging 15.25% Additional unlock method (fingerprint, Face ID, etc.) 11.86% Rugged design (increased durability at the cost of a thicker, heavier tablet) 6.78% None of the above / I'd rather not add unnecessary costs 32.2%

What I would mostly use this tablet for is Watching videos / movies Internet browsing, social media Both of the above Work – writing, video and photo editing, drawing, video calls, etc. Gaming All of the above Watching videos / movies 6.67% Internet browsing, social media 5% Both of the above 36.67% Work – writing, video and photo editing, drawing, video calls, etc. 10% Gaming 0% All of the above 41.67%

With everything above in mind, I believe a reasonable price range for this tablet is $200-299 $300-399 $400-499 $500-599 $600-699 $700-799 $800-899 $900 or more $200-299 3.33% $300-399 10% $400-499 15% $500-599 21.67% $600-699 15% $700-799 11.67% $800-899 18.33% $900 or more 5%

