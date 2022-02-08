Be heard! What's your perfect tablet like?1
Now it's time to ask the tablet fans about what their perfect tablet is like. Is your perfect tablet a big one or small, with a stylus or not, should it be running Android or iPadOS? Those are just some of the questions we'll be excited to see your answers for!
Make yourself heard and cast your votes below!
Keep in mind – while it’s tempting to want all the features, slots and ports, remember that voting “yes” on all of them would lead to an unappealing tablet full of holes. Each one of them would take valuable space on both the tablet’s surface and on its inside. So, don’t shy away from voting “no” when it comes to features you don’t really need.
After all – every cool feature comes with its downsides. Designing the perfect anything is a game of compromises. For example, look at how Apple had to move the iPad mini 6's volume keys to an awkward spot, in order to make space for a docking stylus. So with that in mind, design your perfect tablet wisely!
Let's start! What should the perfect tablet be like?
Stay tuned! A week from now we'll take a look at the results and find the closest existing tablets that match what you and other tech enthusiasts want.
Also, do you already own a tablet you consider perfect? Or do you own one that you wish had different or better features? Share your tablet experience with us in the comments below!
