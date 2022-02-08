 Be heard! What's your perfect tablet like? - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
Stay tuned!
Samsung Unpacked 2022 | S22 series | what to expect
0 d
00: 00: 00
Tablets Editorials

Be heard! What's your perfect tablet like?

Rado Minkov
By
1
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Be heard! What's your perfect tablet like?
Recently we designed the perfect smartphone together by asking you – tech enthusiasts – what you're looking for in a phone. It was a fun experience and we learned a lot about what the majority wants! There were some surprises! And there's a good chance that your favorite brands are paying attention.

Now it's time to ask the tablet fans about what their perfect tablet is like. Is your perfect tablet a big one or small, with a stylus or not, should it be running Android or iPadOS? Those are just some of the questions we'll be excited to see your answers for!

Make yourself heard and cast your votes below!

Keep in mind – while it’s tempting to want all the features, slots and ports, remember that voting “yes” on all of them would lead to an unappealing tablet full of holes. Each one of them would take valuable space on both the tablet’s surface and on its inside. So, don’t shy away from voting “no” when it comes to features you don’t really need.

After all – every cool feature comes with its downsides. Designing the perfect anything is a game of compromises. For example, look at how Apple had to move the iPad mini 6's volume keys to an awkward spot, in order to make space for a docking stylus. So with that in mind, design your perfect tablet wisely!

Let's start! What should the perfect tablet be like?


Display size in inches

Vote View Result


Display aspect ratio

Vote View Result


Display refresh rate

Vote View Result


Operating system and processor

Vote View Result


Unlock method

Vote View Result



Front camera placement (when the tablet is held in landscape orientation)

Vote View Result



Main cameras

Vote View Result



Should the tablet come with a stylus?

Vote View Result


SD card slot?

Vote View Result


SIM card slot?

Vote View Result



Speaker placement

Vote View Result


Headphone jack?

Vote View Result



Built-in kickstand?

Vote View Result



Comes with a keyboard?

Vote View Result


Battery size preferences

Vote View Result


Extra feature

Vote View Result


What I would mostly use this tablet for is

Vote View Result


With everything above in mind, I believe a reasonable price range for this tablet is

Vote View Result


Stay tuned! A week from now we'll take a look at the results and find the closest existing tablets that match what you and other tech enthusiasts want.

Also, do you already own a tablet you consider perfect? Or do you own one that you wish had different or better features? Share your tablet experience with us in the comments below!

You may also find interesting:

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The latest Pixel 6 update could break your Wi-Fi
by Doroteya Borisova,  2
The latest Pixel 6 update could break your Wi-Fi
Galaxy S22 size comparison: bigger than the competition?
by Rado Minkov,  2
Galaxy S22 size comparison: bigger than the competition?
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
by Alan Friedman,  1
Samsung is adding plenty of new features to the Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
by Daniel Petrov,  1
All Galaxy S22 Ultra color versions previewed on video along with the Tab S8 Ultra
Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy
by Iskra Petrova,  3
Spotify CEO apologizes to staff for latest Joe Rogan controversy
New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups
by Iskra Petrova,  0
New Signal update lets you change your phone number without losing chats and groups
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless