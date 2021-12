Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Waze has been pushing out new experiences for its users on a monthly basis, so it’s no surprise that December is bringing a new on. Along with the Year in Rear View survey published this week, Waze is launching its Holiday Experience today.Once again, Waze is bringing Santa Claus to drivers in the United States, who can now choose between two options: Holly Jolly Santa, full of belly laughs and excitement to add optimism to every ride, or Mall Santa, to fill drivers’ cars with cheer inspired by Mall Santas everywhere. Not much else has been revealed about the new Holiday Experience, but based on what’s been released last year, you’ll probably be able to see Santa’s sleigh on the map instead of a car. Also, Christmas-themed playlists might be available for Waze drivers using various music streaming services.Last year Waze launched made the Santa-themed experience available in the US, Canada, and the UK, but this year the theme might bee available in many more countries. The best way to find out what’s this all about is to update Waze and hope that it’s available in your country.