Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze

Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze0
Once again, Waze is bringing Santa Claus to drivers in the United States, who can now choose between two options: Holly Jolly Santa, full of belly laughs and excitement to add optimism to every ride, or Mall Santa, to fill drivers’ cars with cheer inspired by Mall Santas everywhere.
Last year Waze launched made the Santa-themed experience available in the US, Canada, and the UK, but this year the theme might bee available in many more countries. The best way to find out what’s this all about is to update Waze and hope that it’s available in your country.