Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Santa Claus makes a comeback in Waze
Waze has been pushing out new experiences for its users on a monthly basis, so it’s no surprise that December is bringing a new on. Along with the Year in Rear View survey published this week, Waze is launching its Holiday Experience today.

Once again, Waze is bringing Santa Claus to drivers in the United States, who can now choose between two options: Holly Jolly Santa, full of belly laughs and excitement to add optimism to every ride, or Mall Santa, to fill drivers’ cars with cheer inspired by Mall Santas everywhere.

Not much else has been revealed about the new Holiday Experience, but based on what’s been released last year, you’ll probably be able to see Santa’s sleigh on the map instead of a car. Also, Christmas-themed playlists might be available for Waze drivers using various music streaming services.

Last year Waze launched made the Santa-themed experience available in the US, Canada, and the UK, but this year the theme might bee available in many more countries. The best way to find out what’s this all about is to update Waze and hope that it’s available in your country.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Oppo fixes ugly camera islands by retraction, including when the phone is in a freefall
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Oppo fixes ugly camera islands by retraction, including when the phone is in a freefall
Apple App Store still dominates; TikTok remains the most popular app overall
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple App Store still dominates; TikTok remains the most popular app overall
Major Telegram update brings deleting messages by date, making group content private, and more
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Major Telegram update brings deleting messages by date, making group content private, and more
iOS 15.2 "Parts and Service History" will show if a repair part on your iPhone is genuine or not
by Iskra Petrova,  0
iOS 15.2 "Parts and Service History" will show if a repair part on your iPhone is genuine or not
Qualcomm might shift some Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 production to TSMC from Samsung
by Alan Friedman,  0
Qualcomm might shift some Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 production to TSMC from Samsung
Google TV gains 300 free live TV channels, offers Peacock Premium for free
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Google TV gains 300 free live TV channels, offers Peacock Premium for free
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless