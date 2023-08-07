Thanks to an update, Waze users with an iPhone can now receive gas prices that matter to them

Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!
If Google Maps is Coca-Cola and Apple Maps is Pepsi, Waze is Royal Crown (RC) Cola, the smaller and less-known third option for cola fans. Waze concentrates on the navigation end of things, like Google Maps used to back in the day. And the app's claim to fame is its crowdsourced information regarding traffic conditions, accidents, police presence, construction, and anything else that has impacted those on a similar route to yours.

Even though Waze is owned by Google, and Google Maps is updated fairly often, Waze has still yet to deliver on a feature that it mentioned in 2020 that would alert drivers to the presence of speed bumps. Waze said earlier this year that the speed bump feature was coming "in the near future."  The speed bump alerts would be based on crowdsourced information about the placements of these speed-reducing and jarring additions to the roadway.

While there is no update adding Waze speed bump notifications to the app yet, as per autoevolution there is an update for the iOS version of Waze. Version 4.97 of the app exterminates a bug that prevented iPhone users from setting the fuel type of their cars. Waze says that this bug caused its iPhone-toting subscribers to no longer receive gas prices relevant to the type of fuel that their vehicle consumes.

Waze users with the iOS app have had some other issues which aren't addressed in the new update. Expanding traffic reports are no longer available for some iPhone users while driving, and in a way, this makes sense since the driver's attention is supposed to be on the road, not on his or her iPhone screen. Having said that, the feature also no longer works even when the car is parked. 

Some iOS and Android users are still able to access the expanded reports so it is unclear whether there is some type of A/B testing going on (this is Google after all), or the update that disables the feature has not finished rolling out to all Waze users.

Waze has also pushed out a very poor update for CarPlay users that makes it hard to find alternate routes. According to autoevolution, every new update of Waze for Apple's CarPlay changes the position of the buttons on the touchscreen forcing users to press them more in order to find new routes. Again, drivers are supposed to be concentrating on driving instead of monkeying around with the CarPlay screen.

Hopefully, Waze will add the speed bump notifications for both iOS and Android, allow users to once again enter the fuel type for their cars, and stop making it harder on CarPlay users to find alternate routes.

