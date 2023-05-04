Often requested new feature for Waze is reportedly coming to the app "in the near future"



Sure, Google Maps helps you navigate safely and quickly to help you arrive at your destination. But it also helps you find a place to stay, recommends where to go for entertainment and meals, and where to find points of interest (historical and otherwise). On the other hand, Google also owns Waze which focuses more on helping you survive the grind of driving on local roads and highways thanks to the Waze community that passes along things like traffic jams, accidents, bad weather, police presence, and more.



According to Autoevolution , Google has been investigating the possibility of adding the location of speed bumps to Waze as a way to alert drivers when to expect these speed-reducing bumps to appear. If you don't think that being alerted in advance about a speed bump is a big deal, you've never driven over one at full speed.









Back in 2020, speed bump warnings were one of the most requested features for Waze and the company responded by saying that adding a speed bump warning was "on the roadmap." And as recently as this past February a Waze team member said that the feature was coming to the app "in the near future." Adding speed bump warnings to Waze will require that the Waze community pass along their real-time travel experiences involving speed bumps.





Another change coming to the app will allow Waze users to report lane closures. Currently, the community can only report road closures. While there is no time frame for when this feature will be added to Waze, it will allow users to note when a specific lane on a road has been closed because of construction or an accident.



