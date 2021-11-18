Waze brings Halo and Ghostbusters themes to Android and iOS users

Waze brings Halo and Ghostbusters themes to Android and iOS users0
The second collaboration between Waze and Halo will bring Android and iOS users the change to further upgrade their Halo experience with two new Moods and two new vehicles to choose from.
Ghostbusters fans will be getting something too, as Waze is bringing similar themed content to Android and iOS. In celebration of Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s release on November 19, the following new features will be available for Waze users for a limited time:
- Change their car icon to the Ecto-1, the iconic vehicle used by the Ghostbusters in the films to bust ghosts around New York City
- Locate nearby screenings of the movie through Ghostbusters Pins that appear on the Waze map when drivers are near a cinema showing the film
- Be among the first to buy tickets through a ‘book tickets’ option that appears when users search for ‘cinema locations’ on Waze
The Halo theme will be available on Android and iOS globally, while the Ghostbusters theme is limited to Waze drivers in the United States.