iOS Android Apps

Waze brings Halo and Ghostbusters themes to Android and iOS users

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Waze brings Halo and Ghostbusters themes to Android and iOS users
Navigation app Waze announced new partnerships with Microsoft and Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring Halo and Ghostbusters themed content to Android and iOS users. Both franchises will be available on Waze app for a limited time in the form of voices, icons and profile personalization options.

The second collaboration between Waze and Halo will bring Android and iOS users the change to further upgrade their Halo experience with two new Moods and two new vehicles to choose from.

For a limited time, Waze users can activate a new Halo theme in the app, which will allow them to use the voice of Commander Agryna or Jega Moods to navigate, as well as change their cars’ icons on the live map to Razorback or Brute Chopper. Finally, Waze users can update their profiles Mood to Commander Agryna or Jega Moods.

Ghostbusters fans will be getting something too, as Waze is bringing similar themed content to Android and iOS. In celebration of Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s release on November 19, the following new features will be available for Waze users for a limited time:

  • Change their car icon to the Ecto-1, the iconic vehicle used by the Ghostbusters in the films to bust ghosts around New York City
  • Locate nearby screenings of the movie through Ghostbusters Pins that appear on the Waze map when drivers are near a cinema showing the film
  • Be among the first to buy tickets through a ‘book tickets’ option that appears when users search for ‘cinema locations’ on Waze

The Halo theme will be available on Android and iOS globally, while the Ghostbusters theme is limited to Waze drivers in the United States.

