 Waze’s newest in-car experience is all about acronyms and catchphrases (dad jokes too) - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Waze’s newest in-car experience is all about acronyms and catchphrases (dad jokes too)

Apps
@cosminvasile
Waze’s newest in-car experience is all about acronyms and catchphrases (dad jokes too)
With summer coming to an end in many regions around the world, people are preparing for another few months of hard work before the Holiday season. Waze is trying to capitalize on that, but in a humorous manner. The newly launched Biz Jargon in-car experience “pokes fun at the people we can all become at work – acronym-slinging, jargon-parroting, catchphrase machines.”

Waze users on Android and iOS can now set Biz Jargon as their voice navigation for some totally relatable remarks, such as “Make a U-turn: Or what I call ‘circling back’” or “Sorry, I was on mute, are we waiting for anyone else?

Admittedly, some of these might be worse than the worst dad joke, but some are quite inspired and we’re sure it will elicit some laughs. Beyond these funny catchphrases, Waze users can also select their business-time Mood when choosing between Productive, Unproductive, All Business or Business Casual.

This time around, your vehicle can be turned into a Paper Airplane on the display, but just if you want to set the full office mood, which we don’t think many would want.

New users can find the new Biz Jargon experience by visiting Waze or clicking “My Waze” in their app and tapping the “Drive with Biz Jargon” banner to activate it. Naturally, the new Waze in-car experience is available globally, in English (US & UK) and French, but make sure to activate it sooner rather than later because it will only be up for grabs for a limited time.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Meta brings Community Chats to Messenger and Facebook Groups
Meta brings Community Chats to Messenger and Facebook Groups
The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price
The extraordinary Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones are on sale at a great price
Best games for iPhone and Android
Best games for iPhone and Android
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount
Samsung's insane new Galaxy Z Fold 3 deal STARTS with an instant $750 discount
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Antutu benchmark scores reveal impressive performance gains
iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max Antutu benchmark scores reveal impressive performance gains
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable
Amazon's newest low-cost Kindle is thin, light, sharp, fast, and... affordable

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Incredible Amazon deal knocks off a third of the hot new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro's price
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
Here are a bunch of newly leaked Google Pixel Fold, Pixel Ultra, and Pixel Tablet details
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless