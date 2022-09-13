Waze’s newest in-car experience is all about acronyms and catchphrases (dad jokes too)
With summer coming to an end in many regions around the world, people are preparing for another few months of hard work before the Holiday season. Waze is trying to capitalize on that, but in a humorous manner. The newly launched Biz Jargon in-car experience “pokes fun at the people we can all become at work – acronym-slinging, jargon-parroting, catchphrase machines.”
Admittedly, some of these might be worse than the worst dad joke, but some are quite inspired and we’re sure it will elicit some laughs. Beyond these funny catchphrases, Waze users can also select their business-time Mood when choosing between Productive, Unproductive, All Business or Business Casual.
New users can find the new Biz Jargon experience by visiting Waze or clicking “My Waze” in their app and tapping the “Drive with Biz Jargon” banner to activate it. Naturally, the new Waze in-car experience is available globally, in English (US & UK) and French, but make sure to activate it sooner rather than later because it will only be up for grabs for a limited time.
Waze users on Android and iOS can now set Biz Jargon as their voice navigation for some totally relatable remarks, such as “Make a U-turn: Or what I call ‘circling back’” or “Sorry, I was on mute, are we waiting for anyone else?”
This time around, your vehicle can be turned into a Paper Airplane on the display, but just if you want to set the full office mood, which we don’t think many would want.
