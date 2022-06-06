Waze starts offering new celebrity in-car experience
Waze runs all sorts of collaborations to bring its customers different content each month. This time around, the navigation app is bringing Waze users a new celebrity in-car experience that puts famous singers front and center.
This particular collaboration is aimed at Kehlani fans, as the American singer, songwriter and dancer is now bringing their music to Waze users all over the world. The new Kehlani experience includes two Moods that are inspired by the singer’s music and road-trip musts.
Additionally, the new in-car experience features Kehlani’s signature vehicle, El Kehmino, which is inspired by their own ’81 El Camino. Finally, Kehlani curated a Spotify playlist that users can stream through the Waze Audio player.
The first one is called Flowing Mood and is inspired by Kehlani’s latest album, Blue Water Road, while the second is the Captivating Mood, which is said to represent the camera Kehlani keeps close all the time while on the road.
The celebrity in-car experience is now available on Waze for a limited time with voice navigation in English. To install it, tap “My Waze” in your app to find the “Drive with Kehlani” banner.
