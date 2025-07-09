Was 2025 the best year to release a Galaxy Flip FE?
That's the first FE foldable by Samsung.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
We're almost ten days into July, which means 2025 is practically over: yeah, time does fly by that quick. Joking aside, today's July 9 will go down in history as the day Samsung introduced no less than three new foldables:
- Galaxy Z Fold 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE
Let's pay some extra attention to the FE model – after all, that's the first time Samsung has made a Fan Edition foldable.
I won't go into a detailed technical explanation or specs review of the Z Flip 7 FE – there's something else on my mind. Something that is worth discussing. Namely:
Why now, Samsung?
Was – or rather, is – the present day the best day for releasing such a device?
What we're dealing with
Image by PhoneArena
Let's check the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE real quick. It comes in just two variants, going on sale on July 25 (pre-orders start now):
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB storage – $899
- Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE: 8 GB of RAM, 256 GB storage – $959
The FE is more or less a rebranded Galaxy Z Flip 6. Why? Well, it sports the same front and inner screens, for starters. The main screen is a 6.7-inch one, and the top display is a 3.4-inch one. Just like the ones of its predecessor.
The outer screen might be seen as small, especially when compared to that of the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 and its 4-inch top display. That may be true for some, but the Galaxy Z Flip 6's top display that the Z Flip 7 FE inherits can be a positive:
There's a 50 MP main camera on the FE newcomer (apparently the same as the one on the more expensive and premium Z Flip 7), but the Z Flip 6 also offered a 50 MP sensor for the main snapper. So, those among us who are impressed with the total megapixel count probably won't be that impressed.
As far as colors go, the Z Flip 7 FE comes in either white or black, which is… boring for me. Foldables are flashy, exotic gadgets that still draw quite the attention, so why not come up with some extra hues – and please, something bolder – next time around, Samsung?
Fan Edition for the fans
Image by PhoneArena
As I've argued before, I'm a big believer in foldables and I think sooner or later many of us will use them. Even the current 6.8-inch panels on non-foldable flagships pale in comparison to the 8-inch inner screen monsters that book style foldables offer. Clamshells are super cool as well and anyone who likes their tech petite and pocketable – but versatile nonetheless – will surely embrace this form factor.
That's why it's kind of logical for Samsung to manufacture the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. The FE stands for Fan Edition – Samsung's special line of smartphones and devices designed to offer flagship-level features at a more affordable price. Aimed at fans who want high performance, good displays, and solid cameras without the premium cost, FE models typically use slightly older processors, plastic backs instead of glass, and fewer high-end extras.
2025 – the right year or not?
Image by PhoneArena
Foldables have been around for a few years now, but for many people, they've remained a niche luxury. Prices hovering well over $1,000 have kept foldables out of reach for most average smartphone users, limiting them to tech enthusiasts, early adopters, and those willing to splurge for the sake of novelty. By introducing the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE at a more accessible price point, Samsung is signaling that it's time to take foldables mainstream.
The company has been down this road before. We've seen how the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition became a turning point for Samsung's flagship S series, opening the door to people who wanted top-notch features without draining their wallets. Our Galaxy S20 FE review from 2020 confirmed that this was the best price-to-value phone that Samsung has ever released.
Applying the same Fan Edition strategy to the foldable segment is a clever way to lower the barrier without sacrificing the core experience that makes foldables appealing. The Z Flip 7 FE doesn't aim to be the most advanced or the most premium – it aims to be good enough for the everyday user who's curious about foldables but hesitant to spend over $1,000 to try one.
In a way, the timing makes perfect sense. Foldables are no longer futuristic experiments – they're slowly becoming just another form of smartphone. By releasing the Z Flip 7 FE in 2025, Samsung is helping to normalize foldables, to make them as common as traditional bar-shaped phones.
Yeah, but…
Image by PhoneArena
That's where things get a bit tricky for the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE. At $900, it isn't dramatically cheaper than Samsung's own flagship clamshells like the Z Flip 6 or Z Flip 7, which often hover around the $1,000 mark – especially when you factor in frequent discounts and trade-in offers. In fact, a discounted Z Flip 6 could easily drop to the same price or even lower, making it a more attractive option for buyers who prefer a slightly older model with a more premium feel. This raises the question: who exactly is the Z Flip 7 FE for?
If Samsung's goal was to bring foldables to the masses, a truly budget-friendly clamshell – perhaps something in the $600 range – would have made more sense. That would allow first-time users to experience the magic of foldables without the mental hurdle of spending a ton of cash.
Once people get hooked on the convenience, style, and versatility of folding phones, many would naturally move up to the premium Flip models in the future. Without that wider price gap, though, the Flip FE risks becoming redundant. It's neither cheap enough to spark mass adoption nor premium enough to justify its price over slightly older, discounted flagship models already on the market.
That's why I think 2025 was (is) not the best year for the Z Flip FE to materialize. Maybe it should've been released in 2021 alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which debuted at $999. Maybe, a cheaper FE clamshell would've been more popular back then.
Let's not forget that competition is also heating up in the foldable market. Brands like Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi are pushing aggressively into the foldable space, some offering larger cover screens and slimmer designs. If Samsung wants to get ahead, it can't afford to stand still. It's time for a real budget-friendly foldable, Sammy!
