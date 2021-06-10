Walmart takes on Amazon, Roku, and Apple with its ultra-affordable in-house streaming devices
We're talking everything from smart TVs to crazy cheap true wireless earbuds, on-ear headphones, Bluetooth speakers, microSD cards, various types of charging accessories, and perhaps most notably (at least until today), Android tablets looking to give Amazon's incredibly popular Fire lineup a run for its money in the low to mid-end market segment.
Priced at just $29.88, the company's rookie effort in this extremely crowded and competitive space impressively undercuts everything from Amazon's $50 Fire TV Stick 4K to the $50 Chromecast with Google TV and Roku's 4K-enabled Streaming Stick+, which normally costs, you guessed it, 50 bucks as well.
None of those four competing devices can deliver 4K UHD content on your otherwise non-4K UHD-supporting TV, which obviously gives Walmart an important advantage when it comes to targeting cash-strapped video streaming addicts.
Speaking of sticks, Walmart has an onn-branded streaming device in that form factor just about ready to be released online as well at an even lower $24.88 starting price with Full HD video support only.
Both the UHD box and FHD stick are set to include a handy remote with dedicated Google Assistant, Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, and HBO Max buttons as standard, which pretty much tells you everything you need to know about the major services and apps supported right out the box (or stick).