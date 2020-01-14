Walmart has Apple's 6th Gen iPad on sale at a massive discount for a no doubt limited time
Speaking of specs, this particular iPad generation packs an Apple A10 Fusion processor, which is hardly what we'd call a powerhouse by the industry's latest standards. At the same time, it's definitely worth highlighting that 2019's regular 10.2-inch iPad comes with an identical chipset under the hood at a starting list price of $329.
That's obviously only enough for 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and Wi-Fi connectivity, while the slightly older and humbler sixth-gen Apple iPad costs $349 at the time of this writing at Walmart in an LTE-enabled variant accommodating a lot more data.
The main difference between the two slates is of course the screen size, although the newer and larger iPad also comes with a noteworthy upgrade in the RAM department and optional Smart Keyboard support.
In other words, you should absolutely get Walmart's deeply discounted 2018 iPad while you can if you've been hesitating between these two. The battery life is undoubtedly still awesome, the Retina display pretty much unrivaled in this price bracket, and the software support as outstanding as always, with at least a couple more major OS updates decidedly in the pipeline.
0 Comments
Be the first one to post a comment
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):