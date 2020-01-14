T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Walmart has Apple's 6th Gen iPad on sale at a massive discount for a no doubt limited time

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 14, 2020, 3:23 PM
It's not easy to choose the perfect iPad version to fit one's personal preferences and specific requirements nowadays, but even though Apple's 2018-released 9.7-incher is unlikely to rank very high on many shopping lists right now, it's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of this otherwise middling tablet at a massive $210 discount.

Walmart has the sixth-gen "regular" iPad on sale for a whopping 210 bucks less than usual in a 128GB storage configuration with both Wi-Fi and LTE support on deck, leaving you little choice in the chromatic department, as the substantial markdown applies exclusively to a space gray flavor of the 9.7-incher with the aforementioned specifications.

Speaking of specs, this particular iPad generation packs an Apple A10 Fusion processor, which is hardly what we'd call a powerhouse by the industry's latest standards. At the same time, it's definitely worth highlighting that 2019's regular 10.2-inch iPad comes with an identical chipset under the hood at a starting list price of $329. 

That's obviously only enough for 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room and Wi-Fi connectivity, while the slightly older and humbler sixth-gen Apple iPad costs $349 at the time of this writing at Walmart in an LTE-enabled variant accommodating a lot more data. 

The main difference between the two slates is of course the screen size, although the newer and larger iPad also comes with a noteworthy upgrade in the RAM department and optional Smart Keyboard support. 

In other words, you should absolutely get Walmart's deeply discounted 2018 iPad while you can if you've been hesitating between these two. The battery life is undoubtedly still awesome, the Retina display pretty much unrivaled in this price bracket, and the software support as outstanding as always, with at least a couple more major OS updates decidedly in the pipeline.

Related phones

iPad 9.7-inch (2018)
Apple iPad 9.7-inch (2018) OS: iOS View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 9.7" 1536 x 2048 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP / 1.2 MP front
  • Processor Apple A10 Fusion, Quad-core, 2340 MHz
  • Storage 128 GB
  • Battery 8827 mAh

