Vivo's new foldable appears on the Google Play Supported Devices List
Last month, Samsung announced its latest generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4. They come with the latest and greatest chipset from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which gives them some serious firepower. However, Samsung's latest foldables might soon face some heavy competition.
It appears that Vivo might soon release its next foldable phone as well. As MySmartPrice first reported, the company's upcoming device has been spotted on the Google Play Supported Devices List, which hints that its launch is definitely near.
The list also reveals the proper name of Vivo's phone. Previously, the rumor mill thought that the marketing name of the device would be Vivo X Fold S. However, in the device list, the foldable is recorded with the name Vivo X Fold Plus and bears the model number V2229A.
The Vivo X Fold Plus was also recently spotted on Geekbench. According to the listing, Vivo's new device will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 silicon. The model in the tests had 12GB of RAM, but Vivo will probably offer its new phone with other RAM options as well. Straight out of the box, the new phone will come with Android 12.
According to the rumor mill, the Vivo X Fold Plus will have a 4700 mAh battery, which will support 80W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The rumor has it that Vivo's new phone will have a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED display on the outside and an 8.03-inch screen on its inside, both supporting a 120Hz refresh rate. Just for comparison, the Galaxy Fold 4 has a 7.6 inch display on its inside and a 6.2 inch screen on the outside.
In terms of cameras, we expect the Vivo X Fold Plus to have a quad-camera setup on its back with a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP portrait shooter with 2x zoom, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and an 8MP periscope snapper. As for the selfie camera, we expect it to be 16MP.
Although the launch of Vivo's new smartphone is definitely near, we still don't know anything about the price of the new phone or if it will be globally available. Vivo's X Fold, which the company launched in April, is only available in China. Nevertheless, we hope Vivo will decide to sell its new foldable globally this time.
