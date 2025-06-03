Vivo X200 Ultra camera score revealed: A photographer's "Yes!", a videographer's "Maybe"
Cameras that can make phone calls are getting very common these days.
You just know it that when a phone has the "Ultra" sobriquet, it's simply destined to be a super-capable camera phone.
That's a scenario that's definitely true of the recent Vivo X200 Ultra super cameraphone, which easily aims to sit on the same bench as the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Oppo Find X8 Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra with pretty promising claims in the photography department.
And just like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, it even delivers in terms of excessive but oh-so-interesting accessories, allowing users to turn it into a proper point and shoot camera by attaching the available camera grip, case, and super-long periscope lens to the back. Now that's some commitment to mobile photography!
But what makes the Vivo X200 Ultra so interesting? Aside from the cool optional accessories, it's the powerful Zeiss-powered hardware that excites.
|Vivo X200 Ultra
|Xiaomi 15 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
|Main camera
50MP F1.6 35mm
OIS, PDAF
Sensor: Sony LYT-818 1/1.28"
1.22µm pixels
Main camera
50MP F1.63 23mm
OIS, Laser
Sensor: Sony LYT-900 1"
3.2μm 4-in-1 Super Pixel
|Main camera
200MP F1.7 24mm
PDAF, Laser, OIS
Sensor: Samsung ISOCELL HP2 1/1.3"
0.6µm pixels
New ProVisual Engine
|Telephoto camera
200MP F2.3 85mm
(3.7X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
ISOCELL HP9 1/1.4"
Telephoto camera
50MP F1.8 70mm
(3.0X optical zoom)
OIS
Sensor: Sony IMX858
Telemacro photography
|Telephoto camera
10MP F2.4 67mm
(3.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sensor: Sony IMX754
Sensor size: 1/3.52" 1.12µm
|Periscope
-
Periscope
200MP F2.6 100mm (4.3X optical zoom)
OIS
Sensor: ISOCELL HP9
2.24µm pixels
Periscope
50MP F3.4 111mm (5.0X optical zoom)
OIS, PDAF
Sensor: Sony IMX854
Sensor size: 1/2.52", 0.7µm
|Ultrawide camera
50MP F2.0 14mm
OIS, PDAF
Sensor: Sony LYT-818 1/1.28"
1.22,µm pixels
Ultrawide camera
50MP F2.2 14mm
ISOCELL JN5 sensor
1.28µm pixels
|Ultrawide camera
50MP, F1.9, 13mm, 120º FoV
ISOCELL S5KJN3
|Front-facing camera
50MP F2.45 24mm
ISOCELL JN1
Front-facing camera
32MP F2.0 21mm (90º FOV)
HDR, Portrait mode
|Front-facing camera
12MP F2.2
HDR, Portrait mode
Despite the lack of a dedicated periscope, which is a common sight on most Ultra flagships out there, the Vivo X200 Ultra still boasts some impressive hardware. We get dual 50MP cameras responsible for the wide and ultrawide angles, and both employ the rather capable Sony LYTIA-818 sensor, with large 1/1.28" size and pixels.
What's fascinating here is that the main camera uses a 35mm equivalent lens, which is slightly more zoomed-in as compared to pretty much all other phones out there that adopt a wider 23mm-25mm main camera. A 35mm camera like the one on this Vivo phone is excellent for street photography, but you might be forced to take a step back to capture the same scene in comparison with another phone. This makes the ultrawide camera on this phone that much more useful, as it will cover that wider field-of-view.
The telephoto is a 200MP one here, and it has some pretty impressive telemacro capabilities thanks to its super-close focus point of 14cm. This means you can get super-tight and detailed shots of any flora and fauna that would sit still.
Oh, and there's also a capacitive camera button that lets you interact with the camera by swiping, clicking, and tapping. Useful!
Is this enough to beat the rest of the Ultra flagships released this year, like the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Galaxy S25 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra?
vivo X200 Ultra
PhoneArena Camera Score
BEST 158
153
PhoneArena Photo Score
BEST 165
164
BEST 87
85
BEST 29
28
BEST 26
26
BEST 30
24
PhoneArena Video Score
BEST 155
143
BEST 83
71
BEST 27
26
BEST 24
22
BEST 28
24
Vivo X200 Ultra compared to its rivals
Well, despite the strong hardware, this Vivo's rivals come up on top, mostly due to slightly stronger performance in the front-facing camera and video-recording capabilities.
If we only look at the main cameras, the Vivo X200 Ultra performs very well, achieving a pretty high score that puts on par with the rest of its rivals. It's on par with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra and just slightly worse than the Galaxy S25 Ultra; the Oppo Find X8 Ultra is soundly beat.
The ultrawide camera on the Vivo X200 Ultra, however, is among the best we've seen. It's on par with the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, but is arguably more capable thanks to its exceptional image quality.
The zoom capabilities of the device are mostly fine, but it loses to the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which simply boasts hardware that's better at zooming.
The selfie camera drags down the overall score, as it's just good, but not exceptional.
Vivo X200 Ultra spider chart
Main camera
All things considered, the main camera could easily pass as a short telephoto. It's a bit more zoomed-in than what we're used to, but that's not a weakness. Considering all other properties of this camera, it's pretty much perfect in most areas, giving us wonderful detail with no oversharpening or artifacts present. We'd have loved slightly better overall exposure here as the phone tends to overexpose the image slightly, but apart from that, it's excellent.
Zoom Quality
3.7X zoom
Now, the zoom camera is very capable, it even beats the one on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in our tests. With no oversharpening and detail that just looks great, this camera impresses despite lacking very impressive hardware.
Ultrawide camera
In standard ultrawide mode, this camera performs very well. You get lovely colors, lots of detail, great dynamic range, and no distortion. That's what every ultrawide should strive to be!
28mm mode
Now that's the mode we are all most familiar with, and here, surprisingly, the Vivo performs pretty much indistinguishable from a standard wide-angle camera. Thanks to the in-sensor 2X crop, you get superb images, with exceptional detail, no oversharpening, exceptional dynamic range, and lovely colors.
Selfies are splendid. Great dynamic range, great colors, and excellent exposure. The only downside here is that the sharpness is lacking, especially when compared to such exceptional camera phones as the Galaxy, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra.
Video quality
When it comes to video, the Vivo sadly disappoints a bit. Detail is lacking, and the dynamic range isn't great, often resulting in under- or over-exposed portions of the scene. Colors are vivid, even a bit too vivid for our liking, and the stabilization could have been better. Audio capture has some issues, too. Overall, the video capabilities of the phone are slightly less impressive than its still photography prowess.
Conclusion
Overall, the Vivo X200 Ultra is a very impressive cameraphone with many strengths, but you will only like it if you focus on still photography.
Sadly, the overall video capabilities, while good, aren't up to speed with regular still images you might take, which could be slightly disappointing.
The phone excels at stills, with superb detail uninterrupted by oversharpening or artifacts, lovely dynamic range that's seemingly always on point, and colors that could be either vivid or realistic depending on which Zeiss mode you go for.
There's a lot to love here, making the Vivo X200 Ultra a worthy peer of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the Oppo Find X8 Ultra!
